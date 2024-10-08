No hits to civilian infrastructure recorded in Poltava region - RMA

No hits on civilian infrastructure were recorded in Poltava region. This was reported by the head of the Poltava RMA Philip Pronin, UNN reports.

Earlier, it was reported that explosions occurred in the Poltava region, and the Air Force reported a high-speed target in that direction.

Explosions occurred in Kremenchuk and Poltava