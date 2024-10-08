No hits to civilian infrastructure recorded in Poltava region - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
The head of the Poltava RMA, Philip Pronin, said that no hits on civilian infrastructure were recorded in Poltava region. Earlier, explosions were heard in Kremenchuk and Poltava, and the Air Force reported a high-speed target in that direction.
No hits on civilian infrastructure were recorded in Poltava region. This was reported by the head of the Poltava RMA Philip Pronin, UNN reports.
According to preliminary information, there were no hits to civilian infrastructure
Recall
Earlier, it was reported that explosions occurred in the Poltava region, and the Air Force reported a high-speed target in that direction.
