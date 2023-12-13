No electricity shortage in Ukraine - Ministry of Energy

There is no shortage of electricity in Ukraine, no power supply restrictions are applied in any of the regions, the Energy Ministry said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

No shortage of electricity was recorded over the past day and is not expected for the current day. Electricity generated by Ukrainian power plants is sufficient to cover the needs of consumers. Commercial imports of electricity will also be carried out, the Ministry of Energy reported.

Generation and consumption

During the day, 2 TPP units were put under short-term emergency repairs. Equipment at one of the TPPs was shut down in an emergency, but the power center is already in operation, the Ministry said.

The mines that were without power yesterday as a result of enemy shelling are reportedly powered.

The Energy Ministry confirmed that blackout schedules are not being applied in any of the regions. "The situation is under control. The power system is balanced," the ministry said.

The Ministry of Energy emphasized that it is very important to reduce the load on the power system during peak consumption hours (especially in the morning from 9:00 to 11:00 and in the evening from 17:00 to 19:00).

ZNPP

"The water level in the cooling pond is stable - it is 15.66 meters. This is enough to meet the needs of the plant," the Ministry of Energy reported.