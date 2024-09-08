No electricity restrictions planned for Sunday - Ministry of Energy

There are no electricity restrictions for consumers. Damage to the power grid caused by massive Russian attacks complicates the work, but the situation remains stable. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

Situation in the power system as of September 08. According to the Energy Ministry, no electricity restrictions are planned for Sunday.

Today, there are no electricity restrictions for consumers. For any changes in power supply, please visit the official resources of your regional power distribution companies , the message says.

It is also noted that the power company has restored power to more than 19 thousand consumers.

The situation in the power system remains stable, but significant damage caused by massive enemy attacks, including one of the largest attacks on the energy sector on August 26, continues to complicate the operation of the power system.

The agency reminds that Russian troops do not stop shelling energy infrastructure facilities on a daily basis.

Over the past day, the enemy attacked energy facilities in Dnipropetrovs'k, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

In Kharkiv and Sumy regions, substations and household consumers were cut off from power due to the fighting. The power supply was restored according to the backup scheme

A building was damaged in Donetsk region as a result of artillery shelling of a power facility. There were no casualties.

In Kyiv region, a dangerous object was discovered during work at a power facility and neutralized.

In the Dnipropetrovs'k region, a drone attack on a substation resulted in equipment being shut down, and household and industrial consumers were cut off from power. The power supply has been partially restored.

About the state of the networks.

According to the information as of the morning of September 08, an overhead line was disconnected in Chernihiv region for technological reasons. It has been brought back online. There is also a problem in Kirovohrad region: due to technological reasons, equipment at the substation was turned off, while the overhead line was disconnected. Consumers were not disconnected.

