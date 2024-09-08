No electricity restrictions planned for Sunday - Ministry of Energy

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 118255 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 120824 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 197062 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 152814 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152519 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142771 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 197732 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112414 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 186521 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105083 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian "Shahed"

February 28, 11:39 PM • 89673 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 65838 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 44948 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 73724 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 51511 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 197068 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 197735 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 186523 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 213338 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 201486 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 7676 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149595 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148854 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152954 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143889 views
No electricity restrictions planned for Sunday - Ministry of Energy

No electricity restrictions planned for Sunday - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 51713 views

The situation in Ukraine's power system remains stable despite the damage caused by Russian attacks. Power companies have restored power to more than 19,000 consumers, and no restrictions are expected on Sunday.

There are no electricity restrictions for consumers. Damage to the power grid caused by massive Russian attacks complicates the work, but the situation remains stable. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

Situation in the power system as of September 08. According to the Energy Ministry, no electricity restrictions are planned for Sunday.

Today, there are no electricity restrictions for consumers. For any changes in power supply, please visit the official resources of your regional power distribution companies

 , the message says.

It is also noted that the power company has restored power to more than 19 thousand consumers.

The situation in the power system remains stable, but significant damage caused by massive enemy attacks, including one of the largest attacks on the energy sector on August 26, continues to complicate the operation of the power system. 

The agency reminds that Russian troops do not stop shelling energy infrastructure facilities on a daily basis.

Over the past day, the enemy attacked energy facilities in Dnipropetrovs'k, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Sumy and Kharkiv regions.  

In Kharkiv and Sumy regions, substations and household consumers were cut off from power due to the fighting. The power supply was restored according to the backup scheme

A building was damaged in Donetsk region as a result of artillery shelling of a power facility. There were no casualties.

In Kyiv region, a dangerous object was discovered during work at a power facility and neutralized.

In the Dnipropetrovs'k region, a drone attack on a substation resulted in equipment being shut down, and household and industrial consumers were cut off from power. The power supply has been partially restored.

About the state of the networks.

According to the information as of the morning of September 08, an overhead line was disconnected in Chernihiv region for technological reasons. It has been brought back online. There is also a problem in Kirovohrad region: due to technological reasons, equipment at the substation was turned off, while the overhead line was disconnected. Consumers were not disconnected.  

CPD: Power outages of 20 hours are possible in winter05.09.24, 05:18 • 116624 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyEconomy

