"No Doubt": Hegseth Claims Iranian Nuclear Sites "Destroyed," Slams Media Disbelief

Most have been in captivity since 2022: Zelensky announced a new stage of prisoner exchange with the Russian Federation
02:09 PM
Most have been in captivity since 2022: Zelensky announced a new stage of prisoner exchange with the Russian Federation
10:24 AM
<p>Меджліс намагається залучити Туреччину для повернення кримських політв'язнів - Чубаров</p>
09:58 AM
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and “Ukrbud”
June 26, 08:26 AM
Summer offensive of Russians: Syrskyi speaks about the situation at the front
June 26, 08:12 AM
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
June 26, 07:30 AM
What happens to aviation equipment after it has "served its purpose" - expert comments
June 26, 06:55 AM
Massive "Reserve+" crash on June 26: Ministry of Defense announced when the situation will stabilize
June 25, 07:38 PM
Ukraine and the Council of Europe signed an agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal
June 25, 04:35 PM
Discussed the purchase of American air defense systems and co-production of drones: Zelensky revealed details of the meeting with Trump
June 25, 03:23 PM
Putin will not attend the BRICS summit due to the ICC warrant - media
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Russian attack on Dnipro on June 24 claimed lives of 20 peopleJune 26, 05:44 AM • 82061 views
Villeneuve moves from "Dune" to "007": will direct the next Bond filmJune 26, 07:00 AM • 60795 views
European Commission President von der Leyen faces a vote of no confidence over PfizergateJune 26, 07:37 AM • 25491 views
Viktor Orban's VOKS2025 "Referendum": The Number of Hungarians Against Ukraine's EU Membership RevealedJune 26, 08:18 AM • 88925 views
EU Summit starts in Brussels: Ukraine and defense in the spotlight09:38 AM • 30317 views
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and “Ukrbud”
09:58 AM
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
June 26, 08:12 AM
Back to the old tricks? Kuzminykh is interested in 10 million hryvnias to be allocated to Zhytomyr hospitalsJune 25, 05:45 PM • 117296 views
The backbone of Ukraine's helicopter aviation: the Mi helicopter family remains indispensable in military operationsJune 25, 05:24 PM • 123693 views
Pharmaceutical inflation and government miscalculation: marketing was banned, but drug prices did not decreaseJune 25, 04:14 PM • 130224 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom broke up after nine years together01:18 PM • 9916 views
Villeneuve moves from "Dune" to "007": will direct the next Bond filmJune 26, 07:00 AM • 61010 views
Fans outraged: The "Simpsons" season finale hinted at Marge's deathJune 25, 05:48 PM • 51286 views
The most expensive wedding of the year has begun: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his fiancée arrived in Venice, despite protestsJune 25, 04:39 PM • 59172 views
I'm going to go and "punch" him: Trump on the NATO Secretary General who called him "daddy"June 25, 03:21 PM • 52614 views
"No Doubt": Hegseth Claims Iranian Nuclear Sites "Destroyed," Slams Media Disbelief

Kyiv • UNN

 • 618 views

"Ruined, Vanquished, Destroyed - Pick a Word": Hegseth Rails Against "Fake News" of Iran Strikes. US Defense Minister Pete Hegseth spoke at a press conference on Thursday, with a report on Iran.

"No Doubt": Hegseth Claims Iranian Nuclear Sites "Destroyed," Slams Media Disbelief

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth confirmed that Iran's nuclear facilities were "virtually destroyed" by US strikes. In addition, the head of the Pentagon criticized the American media and "fake news".

UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

Details

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth confirmed that Iran's nuclear facilities were "severely damaged" and "virtually destroyed" by US strikes amid the conflict between Israel and Iran. The statement was made at a press conference held on Thursday.

But in addition, Hegseth expressed dissatisfaction with media reports about the strikes on Iran. 

He singled out a number of media outlets and said they were "scandal-mongering" and "trying to find their share".

Expressing disagreement with reports that questioned the US strikes, Hegseth said: 

Destroyed, crushed, wiped out – choose your word, it was a historically successful attack

- Hegseth noted.

Recall

Donald Trump does not rule out a change of power in Iran if the current regime cannot "MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN". The US attack on Iran's nuclear facilities is over, Trump said.

US military strikes did not destroy the main components of Tehran's nuclear program at Iran's nuclear facilities.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
