"No Doubt": Hegseth Claims Iranian Nuclear Sites "Destroyed," Slams Media Disbelief

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth confirmed that Iran's nuclear facilities were "virtually destroyed" by US strikes. In addition, the head of the Pentagon criticized the American media and "fake news".

UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

Details

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth confirmed that Iran's nuclear facilities were "severely damaged" and "virtually destroyed" by US strikes amid the conflict between Israel and Iran. The statement was made at a press conference held on Thursday.

But in addition, Hegseth expressed dissatisfaction with media reports about the strikes on Iran.

He singled out a number of media outlets and said they were "scandal-mongering" and "trying to find their share".

Expressing disagreement with reports that questioned the US strikes, Hegseth said:

Destroyed, crushed, wiped out – choose your word, it was a historically successful attack - Hegseth noted.

Recall

Donald Trump does not rule out a change of power in Iran if the current regime cannot "MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN". The US attack on Iran's nuclear facilities is over, Trump said.

US military strikes did not destroy the main components of Tehran's nuclear program at Iran's nuclear facilities.