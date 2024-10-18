No consensus among NATO allies on inviting Ukraine - White House
Kyiv • UNN
A senior U.S. administration official says there is no consensus among NATO members on inviting Ukraine. Biden wants Ukraine to win and calls for a meeting of the leaders of the Defense Contact Group.
The lack of consensus among the members of the North Atlantic Alliance on the invitation of Ukraine to NATO was stated by a senior representative of the US presidential administration during a briefing on Thursday, October 17, according to the White House website, UNN reports.
There is an ongoing discussion among NATO members about an invitation. There is no consensus yet to offer an invitation to Ukraine. But, as you know, at the NATO Summit just a couple of months ago, in July, in mid-July, all 32 Allies reaffirmed that Ukraine is on an irreversible path to NATO membership. So the question now is the tactics of how to encourage this path and how to reach consensus on the next steps,
The administration official added that "President Biden wants Ukraine to win, and we will ensure that this effort is properly resourced.
That's why the president called for a meeting at the level of the leaders of the defense contact group with Ukraine, or the so-called Ramstein summit - and that meeting will take place in the near future - to elicit the same urgency and input from some of our allies and partners so that we can continue to do this
Also, according to him, there is now "an active conversation about various elements" of the Ukrainian Victory Plan. In particular, he mentioned work on the issue of mineral resources, but did not specify details.
Zelenskyy: Ukraine deserves to become 33rd NATO member17.10.24, 22:37 • 41748 views