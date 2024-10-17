Zelenskyy: Ukraine deserves to become 33rd NATO member
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian president said that the invitation to NATO would strengthen the country diplomatically. Zelenskyy thanked NATO members for their help and expects financial support of €40 billion.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine deserves to become the 33rd member of NATO, reports UNN.
Inviting Ukraine to join NATO will strengthen us diplomatically and bring us closer to a real and just peace. Ukraine deserves to become NATO's 33rd member one day, and we will do everything we can to make it happen. During my meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, we discussed steps that will strengthen Ukraine and help in our struggle
The President of Ukraine thanked the NATO member states that help develop Ukrainian defense production, rebuild critical infrastructure, and provide military assistance.
"We are counting on the readiness of NATO members to provide the financial assistance to Ukraine that they have already announced, totaling 40 billion euros, by the next NATO summit in The Hague," Zelenskyy summarized.
