No choice: 100 children in Luhansk region's TOT are among the “Cossack corps” graduates, where the only contract after graduation is with the Russian armed forces - RMA
In Starobilsk, the occupiers are increasing the number of students in the “Cossack cadet corps” from 100 to 500 children over 12. After graduation, they will be required to sign a contract with the Russian army.
In the so-called “lPR”, the number of students of the “Margelov Cossack Cadet Corps”, which the occupiers have located in Starobilsk, will increase fivefold. According to the RMA, this is due to the fact that local youth have almost no choice in what to study.
In Starobilsk, the occupiers will increase the number of pupils of the “Cossack cadet corps” fivefold.
Currently, about 100 children aged 12 and older are undergoing military training there. When the new premises are completed, the institution will be able to accommodate 500 children. Thus, local youth will have little choice in what they study. After graduation, they will be obliged to sign a contract with the Russian army or, if accepted, enter Russian military universities.
In the occupied Luhansk , propaganda activities are taking place to popularize military professions among children.
The “archival service of the lPR” is accumulating evidence of war crimes committed by Russian troops in the Luhansk region. More than 300 documents have been collected, including military cards, letters, photographs, and written accounts of the crimes.