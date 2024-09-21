No blackout schedules are planned, power outages in 5 regions due to shelling and hostilities - Ministry of Energy

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 50341 views
The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 38767 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 67551 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 39629 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 35466 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 183033 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 190196 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 179883 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 207063 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 195697 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 146110 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 145673 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 150076 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 141216 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157849 views
No blackout schedules are planned, power outages in 5 regions due to shelling and hostilities - Ministry of Energy

No blackout schedules are planned, power outages in 5 regions due to shelling and hostilities - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 46629 views

The Ministry of Energy reported a stable situation in the energy system. Due to shelling and hostilities, there were power outages in Dnipropetrovs'k, Donetsk, Sumy, Kharkiv and Kherson regions.

Today, there are no plans to apply blackout schedules. Due to shelling and hostilities, there were power outages in 5 regions over the past day. This was reported on Saturday by the Ministry of Energy, UNN writes.

Generation and consumption

"No power outages are planned for today," the Energy Ministry said.

At the same time, Ukrainians were urged to continue to consume electricity economically and responsibly during peak hours - from 7:00 to 10:00 and from 18:00 to 22:00, reducing consumption fluctuations that affect the operation of the power system. 

It is stated that "the situation in the power system remains stable".

Consequences of enemy shelling

Over the past 24 hours, there were power outages in Dnipropetrovs'k, Donetsk, Sumy, Kharkiv and Kherson regions due to shelling and hostilities.

In Donetsk region, overhead power lines were damaged as a result of shelling, and a substation was de-energized. The power supply has been restored.

In Dnipropetrovs'k region, an inspection of a substation revealed damage to equipment as a result of a UAV attack.

In Kharkiv region, substations and household consumers were cut off from power due to shelling. The power supply has been restored.

In Poltava region, a high-voltage overhead line was disconnected during an air raid and a substation was de-energized. The power supply has been restored.

The state of the networks

Western region: an overhead line was disconnected due to technological disruptions, while the power facility was reducing the voltage. The power supply has been restored. 

Central region: substations and household consumers lost power for technological reasons. The power supply has been restored.

Southeastern region: a substation and a railroad were de-energized as a result of technological disruptions (no train traffic was disrupted).

Southern region: due to technological disruptions, equipment at one of the facilities was shut down and household consumers lost power. The power supply has been restored.

Emergencies

Dnipropetrovs'k region: while inspecting a substation after the shelling, an electrician on duty for electrical safety received a shrapnel wound as a result of a second UAV attack. He was taken to hospital.

Power outage for consumers

Over the past day, power companies have restored power to 14,857 consumers who were cut off as a result of hostilities and technological disruptions.

In total, 528 settlements remain partially or completely without power supply as of this morning due to hostilities and technical violations.

Situation at ZNPP

"The water level in the cooling pond is 14.37 meters. This is enough to meet the needs of the plant," the Ministry of Energy said.

Import and export

There is no electricity export and no plans to export electricity.

For the current day, imports from Poland, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, and Moldova are forecast to reach a maximum capacity of 1432 MW in certain hours.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyWarEconomy
kharkiv-oblastKharkiv Oblast
poltava-oblastPoltava Oblast
dnipropetrovsk-oblastDnipropetrovsk Oblast
ministerstvo-enerhetyky-ukrainaMinistry of Energy of Ukraine
zaporizhzhya-nuclear-power-plantZaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
kherson-oblastKherson Oblast
romaniaRomania
slovakiaSlovakia
hungaryHungary
ukraineUkraine
moldovaMoldova
polandPoland

