No blackout schedules are planned, power outages in 5 regions due to shelling and hostilities - Ministry of Energy

Today, there are no plans to apply blackout schedules. Due to shelling and hostilities, there were power outages in 5 regions over the past day. This was reported on Saturday by the Ministry of Energy, UNN writes.

Generation and consumption

"No power outages are planned for today," the Energy Ministry said.

At the same time, Ukrainians were urged to continue to consume electricity economically and responsibly during peak hours - from 7:00 to 10:00 and from 18:00 to 22:00, reducing consumption fluctuations that affect the operation of the power system.

It is stated that "the situation in the power system remains stable".

Consequences of enemy shelling

Over the past 24 hours, there were power outages in Dnipropetrovs'k, Donetsk, Sumy, Kharkiv and Kherson regions due to shelling and hostilities.

In Donetsk region, overhead power lines were damaged as a result of shelling, and a substation was de-energized. The power supply has been restored.

In Dnipropetrovs'k region, an inspection of a substation revealed damage to equipment as a result of a UAV attack.

In Kharkiv region, substations and household consumers were cut off from power due to shelling. The power supply has been restored.

In Poltava region, a high-voltage overhead line was disconnected during an air raid and a substation was de-energized. The power supply has been restored.

The state of the networks

Western region: an overhead line was disconnected due to technological disruptions, while the power facility was reducing the voltage. The power supply has been restored.

Central region: substations and household consumers lost power for technological reasons. The power supply has been restored.

Southeastern region: a substation and a railroad were de-energized as a result of technological disruptions (no train traffic was disrupted).

Southern region: due to technological disruptions, equipment at one of the facilities was shut down and household consumers lost power. The power supply has been restored.

Emergencies

Dnipropetrovs'k region: while inspecting a substation after the shelling, an electrician on duty for electrical safety received a shrapnel wound as a result of a second UAV attack. He was taken to hospital.

Power outage for consumers

Over the past day, power companies have restored power to 14,857 consumers who were cut off as a result of hostilities and technological disruptions.

In total, 528 settlements remain partially or completely without power supply as of this morning due to hostilities and technical violations.

Situation at ZNPP

"The water level in the cooling pond is 14.37 meters. This is enough to meet the needs of the plant," the Ministry of Energy said.

Import and export

There is no electricity export and no plans to export electricity.

For the current day, imports from Poland, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, and Moldova are forecast to reach a maximum capacity of 1432 MW in certain hours.