NMT-2024: invitations will be available for download on May 8

Applicants will be able to download an invitation to the national multi-subject test with detailed information about the date, time and place of the NMT on May 8, the Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assurance reported on Tuesday, UNN writes.

The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assurance strongly recommended not to disclose where and when the testing will take place, as the safety of all participants may depend on it.

