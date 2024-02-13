Nine miners trapped underground in Turkey due to collapse at a gold mine

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 73683 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 118328 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 123080 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 165003 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165331 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267880 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176884 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166853 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148616 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237893 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100795 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 67161 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 39742 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 35952 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 49486 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267880 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237893 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 223215 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248671 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234774 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 118333 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100495 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100927 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117418 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 118050 views
Actual
Nine miners trapped underground in Turkey due to collapse at a gold mine

Nine miners trapped underground in Turkey due to collapse at a gold mine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33723 views

A gold mine collapsed in Turkey's Erzincan province, trapping 9 workers in the rubble, prompting a search and rescue operation.

In Turkey, a gold mine collapsed in the province of Erzincan. There is no information on possible victims yet. However, it is known that some of the workers remained under the rubble. This was reported by Turkish media, UNN reported.

Image

Details

According to Turkish media, a landslide occurred around 14:00 in the Ilic district of Erzincan, where the gold mine is located. Interior Minister Ali Erlikaya told reporters that 9 people were trapped under the rubble of the mine.

 Unfortunately, there are reports that 9 employees were injured in the landslide. 

- Ali Yerlikay said.

At the same time, the mayor of the city, Bekir Aksun, noted that there could be more victims.

According to preliminary data, there are 9 people underground. Friends who were there said there were 10-12. I hope there will be no more losses. They will also be rescued. I will be very happy if we rescue everyone.

 ," said Bekir Aksun.

A search and rescue operation has already been launched at the site of the landslide. Rescuers from AFAD (the equivalent of the Ukrainian State Emergency Service - ed.) from the surrounding provinces were sent to clear the rubble. About 400 people were sent. According to AFAD, residents of several regions were affected by the landslide: Erzincan, Erzurum, Sivas, Rize, Malatya, Giresun, Diyarbakir, Tokat.

Image

"Personnel have been sent from our office and the AFAD provincial office in Tunceli. We are monitoring the situation," the Turkish rescuers said.

In a statement to reporters, Erzincan Governor Hamza Aydogdu said that the blocking of people at the mine was due to a rock slide and denied allegations that the mine had leaked cyanide.

 There is no leak at the moment. If there was, we would explain it to you. There is no leakage into the Euphrates River. there was a landslide, so there is no problem except for this landslide. 

- Governor Aydogdu said.

At the same time, Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç said that they have already launched a judicial investigation and appointed 4 prosecutors to investigate the circumstances of the incident that left the miners trapped underground.

 We are all deeply saddened by the landslide that occurred around 14:30 in a field in the Ilic district of Erzincan province. An investigation into the incident and 4 prosecutors have been appointed. I send my best wishes to our citizens of Erzincan, they are under the rubble. I wish that our brothers miners will be rescued safely.

- Minister Tunç wrote.
Image

Turkish Minister of Labor and Social Protection Vedat Işihan also reacted to the situation. In a live interview with TRT News, he noted that he had also instructed labor inspectors and SSI inspectors to investigate the circumstances of the landslide.

Our most important goal now is to safely rescue our employees who are trapped in the rubble. I quickly assigned our labor inspectors and SSI inspectors to the incident. In addition, our Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Security, Faruk Özcelik, traveled to the site of the incident in Erzincan. 

- Ishikhan said.

The President of Turkey is also monitoring the rescue operation. His representative Fahrettin Altun noted that all institutions and organizations are working in full coordination to rescue the miners trapped in the mine.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

SocietyCrimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising