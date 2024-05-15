At night a Russian drone directed at Nikopol was neutralized, in the morning enemy shelling resumed in the area - DMA

In the Nikopol district in the Dnipropetrovsk region, during the night there was one enemy attack on Nikopol by an FPV drone, the morning began with explosions and alarm - the Russians are again shelling the coastal areas, the head of the Nikopol DMA, Yevhen Yevtushenko, reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

During the night, there was one attack - the aggressor directed a night-time FPV-kamikaze attack on Nikopol. The drone was neutralized by the Defense Forces of Ukraine. In other communities of the district, the night passed without shelling and emergency situations. The morning began with explosions and alarm - the Russians are again shelling the coastal areas - Yevtushenko wrote in Telegram.

Russians attack Nikopol with a kamikaze drone