At night a Russian drone directed at Nikopol was neutralized, in the morning enemy shelling resumed in the area - DMA
Kyiv • UNN
At night, Russian troops attacked the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with the help of a kamikaze drone, which was neutralized by Ukrainian forces, and in the morning they resumed shelling of the coastal areas.
In the Nikopol district in the Dnipropetrovsk region, during the night there was one enemy attack on Nikopol by an FPV drone, the morning began with explosions and alarm - the Russians are again shelling the coastal areas, the head of the Nikopol DMA, Yevhen Yevtushenko, reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.
During the night, there was one attack - the aggressor directed a night-time FPV-kamikaze attack on Nikopol. The drone was neutralized by the Defense Forces of Ukraine. In other communities of the district, the night passed without shelling and emergency situations. The morning began with explosions and alarm - the Russians are again shelling the coastal areas
