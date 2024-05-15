Russians attack Nikopol with a kamikaze drone

On the night of May 15, Russian troops attacked Nikopol with a kamikaze drone. No one was killed or injured. The rest of the night in the Dnipropetrovs'k region passed without shelling, said the head of the RMA Lysak, reports UNN.

Details

Late in the evening, the aggressor attacked Nikopol with a kamikaze drone. It's over. No one was killed or injured Lysak wrote.

He clarified that the night in Nikopol and the entire region was more or less calm. There were no air raids, but no arrivals.

Russians shelled Nikopol with artillery in the morning: one killed and one wounded