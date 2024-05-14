Russians shelled Nikopol with artillery in the morning: one killed and one wounded

On the morning of April 14, Russian troops shelled Nikopol, Dnipropetrovs'k region, with artillery, killing a 45-year-old man and injuring another. This was reported by the head of the RMA Sergey Lysak, UNN reports.

In the morning, the enemy opened artillery fire on Nikopol. A 45-year-old man was killed - Lysak wrote on Telegram.

According to him, another man, 47 years old, received shrapnel wounds.

Other consequences of the Russian attack are being clarified, Lysak added.

Russia's morning strike on Kharkiv: four victims reported