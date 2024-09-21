Night strike on Russian warehouses with North Korean munitions: Media release satellite images of the aftermath of the attack

"Schemes" released satellite images of the aftermath of a night strike on Russian warehouses with North Korean ammunition, UNN reports.

Details

Sentinel-2 satellite imagery from September 21, available on the EO Browser platform and obtained by Schemes (Radio Liberty), shows the aftermath of a nighttime attack on a Russian ammunition depot, with a fire going on. This military facility is located north of the village of Kamennyi in the Tikhoretsky district of Krasnodar region of Russia.

The satellite image also shows that the fire continues near the military airfield in Tikhoretsk, which is located near the ammunition depot.

On the OpenStreetMap map, these warehouses are marked as military unit No. 57229-41. Russian open sources mention that this unit belongs to the logistics center of the Southern Military District of the Russian Federation.

According to a study by the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), this depot is also known as the 719th Artillery Ammunition Base. In February 2024, the CSIS reported that over the past year, this base has seen increased activity and a noticeable increase in activity. According to a report by CSIS analysts, in October 2023, the White House confirmed that this Russian base is the main one in Russia for storing North Korean ammunition.

Recall

On the night of September 21, Russian media reported explosions near a military unit in the Tikhoretsky district. Later, the governor of the Krasnodar region stated that the fire was caused by explosive devices.

Videos from the scene, which are circulating on social media, show clouds of smoke.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike on the arsenal in Tikhoretsk and announced the destruction of more than 2,000 tons of ammunition, including from North Korea. In the statement, the General Staff notes that this depot "is one of the three largest ammunition storage bases and is one of the key ones in the logistics system of the Russian troops.