Night explosions near the military airfield in Engels: what happened

On the night of February 10-11, explosions were recorded in the Russian city of Engels. This is reported by the Russian media, UNN reports.

Details

Residents report that sounds similar to machine gun fire and explosions began to be heard around 4 a.m. near the local airfield. At the time of the incident, a civil defense siren went off, waking some residents.

According to preliminary reports, several aerial targets were destroyed. Authorities in the Saratov region had earlier announced a possible threat of drone attacks, and air defense systems were activated in the city.

There is currently no information on casualties or damage on the ground.

