Night explosions in the Samara region of the Russian Federation: reports of a drone attack on an oil refinery are circulating online
In the Samara region of the Russian Federation, local residents reported sounds of explosions and a drone attack on the night of March 10. According to eyewitnesses, the target of the attack was the Novokuybyshevsk oil refinery.
On the night of Monday, March 10, sounds of explosions were heard in the Samara region of the Russian Federation. This is reported by local Telegram channels, informs UNN.
Details
Yes, around half past eleven at night local time, a warning of a drone attack was announced in the region.
Subsequently, reports of explosions that were heard in the Samara region began to spread online.
Soon, local users published video footage from surveillance cameras allegedly in the area of the city of Novokuybyshevsk. The footage shows flashes in the sky resembling explosions, sirens, and sounds characteristic of drones.
According to local residents, the drone attack targeted the Novokuybyshevsk oil refinery.
Reminder
On Tuesday, March 4, in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation, it was reported about a fire in a pipeline and warehouse due to a drone attack. In the Samara region, drones attacked the Syzran oil refinery, causing a fire.
