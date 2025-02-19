night attack: drones attacked an oil refinery in the samara region of russia

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 36924 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 61853 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 102908 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 66381 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 115347 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100605 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112831 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116657 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152063 views

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115149 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 64442 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 108748 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 78503 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 43532 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 71019 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 102923 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 115359 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152071 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 142839 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 175237 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 31777 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 71019 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133808 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135681 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164015 views
night attack: drones attacked an oil refinery in the samara region of russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 66692 views

Explosions occurred at the syzran oil refinery in the samara region of russia after a drone attack. Local residents report two explosions and a fire on the territory of the refinery.

Explosions have occurred in russia. This is reported by the russian media, UNN reports.

Details

On February 19, terrorists attacked the syzran oil refinery in the samara region with drones.

The incident occurred around one in the morning, when the threat of possible drone attacks was announced in the region.

Local residents report at least two explosions, after which a fire broke out at the plant.

According to preliminary data, there were no casualties or injuries among the population. However, the extent of the damage is still unknown. Local eyewitnesses are actively sharing photos and videos from the scene, which show smoke and fire.

General Staff confirms hit of invaders' Ilyichevsk refinery and oil pumping stations18.02.25, 13:28 • 30084 views

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World

