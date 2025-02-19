night attack: drones attacked an oil refinery in the samara region of russia

Explosions have occurred in russia. This is reported by the russian media, UNN reports.

Details

On February 19, terrorists attacked the syzran oil refinery in the samara region with drones.

The incident occurred around one in the morning, when the threat of possible drone attacks was announced in the region.

Local residents report at least two explosions, after which a fire broke out at the plant.

According to preliminary data, there were no casualties or injuries among the population. However, the extent of the damage is still unknown. Local eyewitnesses are actively sharing photos and videos from the scene, which show smoke and fire.

General Staff confirms hit of invaders' Ilyichevsk refinery and oil pumping stations