Night drone attack on Krasnodar Krai: oil infrastructure targeted

$42.990.00
51.030.00
ukenru
February 14, 07:48 PM • 9916 views
Zelenskyy received the Ewald von Kleist Award and mentioned Orban
February 14, 05:06 PM • 19198 views
Ukraine has few Flamingo missiles, as the Russians managed to hit one of the production lines - Zelenskyy
February 14, 04:21 PM • 19534 views
Vladyslav Heraskevych expressed gratitude for Ukraine's support at the Munich ConferencePhoto
February 14, 02:24 PM • 20174 views
Russia will continue strikes on Ukraine's infrastructure in February 2026 - CPD
February 14, 12:44 PM • 19367 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine-US-Russia trilateral talks next week must be serious and substantive
February 14, 12:18 PM • 18023 views
Putin may consider himself a tsar, but in reality he is a slave to war - Zelenskyy
February 14, 11:01 AM • 15161 views
China stated that the country is not involved in the war between Russia and Ukraine and does not have a decisive influence
February 14, 09:35 AM • 15184 views
General Staff confirms damage to Russian BK-16 boat and radar in Crimea
February 14, 08:57 AM • 15106 views
Rubio: We don't know if the Russians are serious about ending the war - they say they are
Exclusive
February 14, 06:42 AM • 14520 views
Starlink registration for Russians - how long can one go to jail for it?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
1.3m/s
86%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Zelenskyy met with leaders of global investment companies in MunichVideoFebruary 14, 07:16 PM • 4770 views
Aliyev accused Russians of targeted strikes on the Azerbaijani embassy in UkraineFebruary 14, 07:29 PM • 5280 views
Zelenskyy reveals details of meeting with US Secretary of State RubioPhotoVideoFebruary 14, 08:02 PM • 4280 views
SBU destroyed half of Russian Pantsir systems eliminated in 2025February 14, 09:42 PM • 6772 views
US courts have issued over 4,400 rulings on the illegality of immigrant detentions by the Trump administrationFebruary 14, 10:39 PM • 3494 views
Publications
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 77189 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 123040 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 70455 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 87754 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 128184 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Mark Rutte
Ilham Aliyev
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Azerbaijan
Europe
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Hollywood Prepares Another 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot with 'Crazy Rich Asians' Screenwriter11:20 PM • 2322 views
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhotoFebruary 14, 08:54 AM • 16126 views
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figureFebruary 13, 06:43 PM • 15601 views
Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding handsPhotoFebruary 13, 06:03 PM • 18903 views
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideoFebruary 13, 09:44 AM • 42298 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
M270 (MLRS)

Night drone attack on Krasnodar Krai: oil infrastructure targeted

Kyiv • UNN

 • 394 views

On February 15, Krasnodar Krai was subjected to a massive drone attack. In the village of Volna, drones hit a fuel tank, causing large-scale fires.

Night drone attack on Krasnodar Krai: oil infrastructure targeted

On the night of February 15, the Krasnodar Krai suffered a massive drone attack, primarily targeting strategic fuel sector facilities. According to Governor Veniamin Kondratyev, the most critical situation developed in the village of Volna, Temryuksky District, where large-scale fires broke out at industrial facilities due to drone strikes. This is reported by UNN.

Details

In the village of Volna, drones hit a fuel storage tank, warehouses, and logistics terminals. The strike resulted in several powerful fires, which over 120 rescuers and dozens of special equipment units are currently trying to extinguish. The incapacitation of these facilities significantly limits the region's capabilities for storing and shipping fuel, which is used, among other things, for military logistics.

In addition to the oil depot, drones were also recorded in other municipalities. In Sochi, residential buildings and communications in the private sector were damaged by the blast wave. In the village of Yurivka near Anapa, a UAV hit a boiler house building, but this time there was no large-scale fire.

The Russian Ministry of Defense stated that air defense forces shot down 68 drones overnight.

General Staff confirms destruction of Nebo-U radar in Crimea and other important enemy targets13.02.26, 14:51 • 3124 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Energy
War in Ukraine