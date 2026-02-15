Night drone attack on Krasnodar Krai: oil infrastructure targeted

On the night of February 15, the Krasnodar Krai suffered a massive drone attack, primarily targeting strategic fuel sector facilities. According to Governor Veniamin Kondratyev, the most critical situation developed in the village of Volna, Temryuksky District, where large-scale fires broke out at industrial facilities due to drone strikes. This is reported by UNN.

Details

In the village of Volna, drones hit a fuel storage tank, warehouses, and logistics terminals. The strike resulted in several powerful fires, which over 120 rescuers and dozens of special equipment units are currently trying to extinguish. The incapacitation of these facilities significantly limits the region's capabilities for storing and shipping fuel, which is used, among other things, for military logistics.

In addition to the oil depot, drones were also recorded in other municipalities. In Sochi, residential buildings and communications in the private sector were damaged by the blast wave. In the village of Yurivka near Anapa, a UAV hit a boiler house building, but this time there was no large-scale fire.

The Russian Ministry of Defense stated that air defense forces shot down 68 drones overnight.

