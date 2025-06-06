Night drone attack in Russia: reports of a burning oil depot in Engels and damage to the "Progress" plant

$41.480.16
Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on
June 5, 04:58 PM • 41799 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

Exclusive
June 5, 02:42 PM • 89329 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Exclusive
June 5, 02:25 PM • 68891 views

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Exclusive
June 5, 12:51 PM • 71534 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Exclusive
June 5, 11:49 AM • 74924 views

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

June 5, 11:02 AM • 61058 views

NBU has left the discount rate unchanged at 15.5%

Exclusive
June 5, 08:39 AM • 89849 views

Modification of Russian ballistic missiles: how Ukraine can cope with the new challenge

June 5, 08:35 AM • 63511 views

The Ministry of Finance is preparing an alternative scenario if hostilities continue throughout 2026

June 5, 06:46 AM • 49779 views

The environmental situation in Ukraine in 2025: how the war affected the environment

Exclusive
June 4, 05:36 PM • 67793 views

Russia blocks Ukrainian aviation: from disinformation to disruption of supplies - how the aggressor state undermines the strategic industry

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news

There is a photo of Zelenskyy meeting with Vance in the White House

June 5, 07:47 PM • 20315 views

The enemy has launched an offensive on Malynivka - DeepState

June 5, 08:32 PM • 20549 views

A large-scale alert has been declared in Ukraine due to the threat of combined shelling

June 5, 09:55 PM • 18415 views

Massive Russian attack: explosions heard in Lutsk, and ballistic missiles struck Chernihiv

01:00 AM • 22109 views

16 injured in Kyiv as a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation

02:52 AM • 27948 views
Publications

Instead of lowering prices - growth of manufacturers' profits: three months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market

June 5, 03:55 PM • 55630 views

Sanitary control and epidemiological supervision according to European standards or destruction of the existing system: about reservations to the deputy initiative

June 4, 03:03 PM • 141594 views

Ukraine can strengthen the fight against "gray" electronics through international digital tools

June 4, 12:57 PM • 151078 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6
Exclusive

June 4, 06:24 AM • 209536 views

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

June 3, 02:43 PM • 249744 views
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Friedrich Merz

Rustem Umerov

Xi Jinping

Actual places

Ukraine

White House

United States

Turkey

China

UNN Lite

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 105433 views

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

June 4, 11:54 AM • 70931 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 114978 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 339967 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 181135 views
Night drone attack in Russia: reports of a burning oil depot in Engels and damage to the "Progress" plant

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1588 views

Russia reported a drone attack on an oil depot in Engels and the Progress plant. Explosions were also heard near the Bryansk airport, and Russian air defense systems were operating in several regions.

Night drone attack in Russia: reports of a burning oil depot in Engels and damage to the "Progress" plant

In russia, they complain about a drone attack, after explosions in the area of the airport in bryansk, a fire is reported at an oil depot in engels of the saratov region and an attack on the "Progress" plant in michurinsk of the tambov region, as russian media and telegram channels write, UNN writes.

Details

"Hit the base", - footage from engels, where a fire broke out at an oil facility after a UAV attack, was shown by the ASTRA telegram channel. The city, as noted, is home to the "Kombinat Kristal" oil storage base of the rosrezerv, which provides fuel to the engels-2 military airfield.

This is a federal state institution, which, as noted, is responsible for storing fuel for the engels-2 air base. It was previously attacked by drones in january of this year.

In michurinsk of the tambov region, according to reports, the "Progress" plant was hit, and a fire broke out. Local residents write about this in chats, and publics also report it.

"At approximately 2:15 a.m., a drone hit the workshop of the "Progress" plant. Emergency services are working at the site, and there are casualties. Traffic in the area is partially blocked. Firefighters are fighting the fire," - reads one of the publications of the "Michurinsky News" channel. There is no confirmation of this information yet.

uAT michurinsky plant "Progress" "produces high-tech equipment for control systems of aviation and missile technology, as well as a wide range of electrical equipment for civil purposes, equipment for gas and oil pipelines".

Earlier, explosions were heard near the bryansk airport. Secondary explosions can be heard in the video from social networks after the arrival at the bryansk airport.

"Chronicles of the night. UAV attacks. Bryansk. The airfield was hit around midnight. 96 km. From the border of Ukraine. According to the nature of the explosion, "something solid fuel". Engels. Saratov region. The oil refinery was hit. At least two barrels of oil products are on fire. Michurinske. Tambov region. The "Progress" Plant was hit. The plant produces high-tech equipment for control systems of aviation and missile technology," - said petro andryushchenko, head of the center for the study of occupation, in Telegram.

According to andryushchenko, the work of russian air defense was also recorded in the tula, voronezh regions and near moscow. "Without significant damage, if we do not take into account the accurate russian air defense on its citizens and buildings," andryushchenko said.

Explosions are heard in the Russian Bryansk region near the airport06.06.25, 00:30 • 4006 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarNews of the World
Ukraine
