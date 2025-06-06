Night drone attack in Russia: reports of a burning oil depot in Engels and damage to the "Progress" plant

In russia, they complain about a drone attack, after explosions in the area of the airport in bryansk, a fire is reported at an oil depot in engels of the saratov region and an attack on the "Progress" plant in michurinsk of the tambov region, as russian media and telegram channels write, UNN writes.

Details

"Hit the base", - footage from engels, where a fire broke out at an oil facility after a UAV attack, was shown by the ASTRA telegram channel. The city, as noted, is home to the "Kombinat Kristal" oil storage base of the rosrezerv, which provides fuel to the engels-2 military airfield.

This is a federal state institution, which, as noted, is responsible for storing fuel for the engels-2 air base. It was previously attacked by drones in january of this year.

In michurinsk of the tambov region, according to reports, the "Progress" plant was hit, and a fire broke out. Local residents write about this in chats, and publics also report it.

"At approximately 2:15 a.m., a drone hit the workshop of the "Progress" plant. Emergency services are working at the site, and there are casualties. Traffic in the area is partially blocked. Firefighters are fighting the fire," - reads one of the publications of the "Michurinsky News" channel. There is no confirmation of this information yet.

uAT michurinsky plant "Progress" "produces high-tech equipment for control systems of aviation and missile technology, as well as a wide range of electrical equipment for civil purposes, equipment for gas and oil pipelines".

Earlier, explosions were heard near the bryansk airport. Secondary explosions can be heard in the video from social networks after the arrival at the bryansk airport.

"Chronicles of the night. UAV attacks. Bryansk. The airfield was hit around midnight. 96 km. From the border of Ukraine. According to the nature of the explosion, "something solid fuel". Engels. Saratov region. The oil refinery was hit. At least two barrels of oil products are on fire. Michurinske. Tambov region. The "Progress" Plant was hit. The plant produces high-tech equipment for control systems of aviation and missile technology," - said petro andryushchenko, head of the center for the study of occupation, in Telegram.

According to andryushchenko, the work of russian air defense was also recorded in the tula, voronezh regions and near moscow. "Without significant damage, if we do not take into account the accurate russian air defense on its citizens and buildings," andryushchenko said.

Explosions are heard in the Russian Bryansk region near the airport