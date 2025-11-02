Night attack on Zaporizhzhia: at least two people injured
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia, a 44-year-old woman and a 91-year-old man were injured. Medics are providing them with the necessary assistance, and utility services are working at the site of the strike.
Two people were injured as a result of an enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia. This was reported by the head of the OVA, Ivan Fedorov, informs UNN.
Details
According to him, a 44-year-old woman and a 91-year-old man were injured.
Medics are providing them with all necessary assistance
He added that utility services are already working at the site of the enemy strike, and all necessary assistance is promptly provided to every resident.
Recall
In Zaporizhzhia, on the night of Sunday, November 2, several explosions occurred. As a result of the enemy strike, there is damage in the residential sector.
