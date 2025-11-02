Night attack on Zaporizhzhia: at least two people injured

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
November 1, 02:21 PM • 22284 views
Syrskyi: the liberation of the territory on the Dobropillia salient continues, Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are holding
November 1, 02:06 PM • 41883 views
Every Ukrainian will be able to travel 3000 kilometers by rail for free - Zelenskyy
November 1, 08:30 AM • 52257 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideo
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 73699 views
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
November 1, 06:00 AM • 67490 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1
October 31, 08:50 PM • 40431 views
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine conducts counterattack near Pokrovsk to unblock logistics - source
October 31, 06:17 PM • 53778 views
Ukraine temporarily banned the export of unprocessed timber
October 31, 05:29 PM • 43869 views
Pentagon approves transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, final decision rests with Trump - Media
October 31, 04:15 PM • 37498 views
Former Odesa mayor Trukhanov sent to 24/7 house arrest until December 28
Exclusive
October 31, 02:27 PM • 36860 views
Marriage via "Diia": over 50 couples were denied marriage registration
Russian army attacked Dnipropetrovsk region, there are dead and injured - OVANovember 1, 05:18 PM • 7026 views
CSAP instead of TCC: almost 4,000 applications submitted on the first dayNovember 1, 05:34 PM • 3954 views
15-year-old girl injured while descending HoverlaPhotoNovember 1, 06:42 PM • 5478 views
Occupiers prepare to open drama theater in Mariupol: detailsPhotoNovember 1, 07:28 PM • 5900 views
74th Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces on the Pokrovsk direction was hit by a wave of desertion - partisansNovember 1, 07:49 PM • 9350 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1November 1, 06:00 AM • 67485 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhotoOctober 31, 02:59 PM • 78188 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than depositsOctober 31, 12:08 PM • 67357 views
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
Exclusive
October 31, 10:56 AM • 59043 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Aleksandar Vučić
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
United States
Pokrovsk
Dnipro
TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé baptized their sonVideoNovember 1, 01:37 PM • 22866 views
The official trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideoOctober 31, 11:19 AM • 49172 views
King of Britain stripped Prince Andrew of his title: now he is Andrew Mountbatten WindsorOctober 30, 07:41 PM • 57602 views
Technology
Heating
Social network
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Gold

Night attack on Zaporizhzhia: at least two people injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 232 views

As a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia, a 44-year-old woman and a 91-year-old man were injured. Medics are providing them with the necessary assistance, and utility services are working at the site of the strike.

Night attack on Zaporizhzhia: at least two people injured

Two people were injured as a result of an enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia. This was reported by the head of the OVA, Ivan Fedorov, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, a 44-year-old woman and a 91-year-old man were injured.

Medics are providing them with all necessary assistance

- Fedorov wrote.

He added that utility services are already working at the site of the enemy strike, and all necessary assistance is promptly provided to every resident.

Recall

In Zaporizhzhia, on the night of Sunday, November 2, several explosions occurred. As a result of the enemy strike, there is damage in the residential sector.

Russians launched over 670 strikes on Zaporizhzhia region in 24 hours: 3 killed and 29 wounded - OVA31.10.25, 07:09 • 3426 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity