Night attack on Zaporizhzhia: at least two people injured

Two people were injured as a result of an enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia. This was reported by the head of the OVA, Ivan Fedorov, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, a 44-year-old woman and a 91-year-old man were injured.

Medics are providing them with all necessary assistance - Fedorov wrote.

He added that utility services are already working at the site of the enemy strike, and all necessary assistance is promptly provided to every resident.

Recall

In Zaporizhzhia, on the night of Sunday, November 2, several explosions occurred. As a result of the enemy strike, there is damage in the residential sector.

Russians launched over 670 strikes on Zaporizhzhia region in 24 hours: 3 killed and 29 wounded - OVA