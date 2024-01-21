ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Night attack on maritime terminal in Ust-Luga, Russia: SBU special operation - source

Night attack on maritime terminal in Ust-Luga, Russia: SBU special operation - source

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 43420 views

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reportedly organized a special operation using drones against a marine terminal in Ust-Luga (Russia), which led to a large-scale fire and forced evacuation of people. The operation was aimed at disrupting the logistics of fuel for the Russian military.

The attack on the maritime terminal in Ust-Luga, Russia, was a special operation of the Security Service of Ukraine. Drones were used to hit the target. UNN journalist learned about this from his own sources.    

Tonight's attack on the maritime terminal in Ust-Luga, Russia, was a special operation of the Security Service of Ukraine. 

 - said the source of UNN.  

Details

According to the sources, the target was hit by SBU drones - the damage was accurate, a large-scale fire started and is still burning, and the Russians were forced to evacuate their employees.  

"The Ust-Luga Oil terminal in the Leningrad region is an important facility for the enemy. Fuel is processed there, which, among other things, is supplied to the Russian military. A successful attack on such a terminal causes not only economic damage to the enemy, depriving the occupiers of the opportunity to earn money to wage war in Ukraine, but also significantly complicates the logistics of fuel for the Russian military," the UNN source said.  

Recall

Earlier it was reportedthat a Novatek terminal caught fire in the port of Ust-Luga, Leningrad region, Russia.

Sources told a UNN journalist that Ukrainian intelligence had attacked the Russian plant "Shcheglovsky Val" in Tula, where Pantsyr anti-aircraft missile systems are manufactured.  

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarMultimedia

