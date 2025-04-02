Night attack on Kharkiv: the number of wounded has increased to 3, including a 9-month-old baby
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of a drone strike on Kharkiv, three civilians were injured. One of the drones hit a residential building, causing a fire and destruction.
As a result of the night attack on Kharkiv, three civilians were injured, including an infant. This was reported by the Head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.
Details
According to preliminary data, a 48-year-old woman, a 9-month-old boy and a 40-year-old woman were injured. All the wounded are receiving the necessary assistance.
The enemy attacked the city with attack drones, which caused serious destruction. One of the drones hit a residential building, causing a fire and damage to the house.
Also, as a result of the shelling, the roof of a four-story building caught fire on an area of about 1,000 square meters, and another building caught fire on an area of 500 square meters.
Rescuers continue to eliminate the consequences of the strike.
Let us remind you
On the night of April 2, Kharkiv was attacked by drones in the Kholodnohirskyi district.
