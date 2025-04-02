12 explosions rang out in Kharkiv: there are victims, including a child
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of April 2, Kharkiv was attacked by drones in the Kholodnohirskyi district. According to preliminary data, two civilians, including a child, were injured.
Kharkiv is under enemy fire again. Unfortunately, there are victims. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, reports UNN.
Details
On the night of April 2, Kharkiv was subjected to another drone attack. In total, 12 explosions were heard in the city, all within the Kholodnohirskyi district.
According to preliminary data, two civilians, including a child, were injured in the strikes.
Rescuers and emergency services are working at the impact sites.
The authorities urge residents to remain in shelters during air raids and not to ignore danger signals.
Recall
The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration previously informed that explosions were heard in the city of Kharkiv.
Explosions heard in Kharkiv: what is known02.04.25, 00:25 • 12278 views