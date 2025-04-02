Explosions heard in Kharkiv: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
Explosions occurred in Kharkiv, as reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov. Earlier, the Air Force warned of enemy threats.
Explosions rang out in Kharkiv!
Be careful
Reminder
Earlier, the Air Force warned about the detection of enemy threats in the area.
