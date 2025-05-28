Night Attack on Kharkiv Region: Eight People Injured, Including a Child

As a result of the enemy attack on the Kharkiv region on the night of May 28, eight people were injured, including a child. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleg Synegubov, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, in the village of Vasyshcheve, Kharkiv district, Bezlyudivska territorial community, as a result of the shelling, 51-year-old, 43-year-old and 59-year-old men were injured.

And also a 4-year-old girl who had an acute reaction to stress - said Synegubov.

Also, according to his information, in the village of Eskhar, Chuguevsky district, Novopokrovskaya territorial community, as a result of the shelling, 63-year-old and 80-year-old men, and 63-year-old and 71-year-old women were injured.

"All necessary medical assistance is provided to the wounded", - added the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

Let us remind you

Explosions were heard in Kharkiv on the night of May 28. Later, the mayor Igor Terekhov reported that the sounds of explosions were heard from the suburbs and called on citizens to stay in shelters.

