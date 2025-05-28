Night Attack on Kharkiv Region: Eight People Injured, Including a Child
Kyiv • UNN
Overnight on May 28, eight people, including a four-year-old child, were injured in the Kharkiv region as a result of shelling. The wounded received the necessary medical assistance.
As a result of the enemy attack on the Kharkiv region on the night of May 28, eight people were injured, including a child. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleg Synegubov, reports UNN.
Details
According to him, in the village of Vasyshcheve, Kharkiv district, Bezlyudivska territorial community, as a result of the shelling, 51-year-old, 43-year-old and 59-year-old men were injured.
And also a 4-year-old girl who had an acute reaction to stress
Also, according to his information, in the village of Eskhar, Chuguevsky district, Novopokrovskaya territorial community, as a result of the shelling, 63-year-old and 80-year-old men, and 63-year-old and 71-year-old women were injured.
"All necessary medical assistance is provided to the wounded", - added the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.
Let us remind you
Explosions were heard in Kharkiv on the night of May 28. Later, the mayor Igor Terekhov reported that the sounds of explosions were heard from the suburbs and called on citizens to stay in shelters.
