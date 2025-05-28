Night Attack on Kharkiv Region: Eight People Injured, Including a Child

$41.570.06
Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
May 27, 01:16 PM • 71485 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

May 27, 08:04 AM • 88695 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

May 26, 02:22 PM • 145335 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

May 26, 01:26 PM • 222772 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

May 26, 11:58 AM • 185909 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

May 26, 09:30 AM • 185533 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

May 26, 08:54 AM • 164695 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM • 116286 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

May 26, 06:37 AM • 100288 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

May 27, 04:05 PM • 24552 views

Not only "absolutely crazy", but also "playing with fire": new statements by Trump towards Putin

May 27, 04:19 PM • 50166 views

Today, the young moon and Jupiter will meet in the sky: what you should know about the rare phenomenon

May 27, 05:03 PM • 4780 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 15903 views
Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 76579 views

Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

May 26, 04:32 PM • 186627 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 575573 views
Night Attack on Kharkiv Region: Eight People Injured, Including a Child

Kyiv • UNN

 196 views

Overnight on May 28, eight people, including a four-year-old child, were injured in the Kharkiv region as a result of shelling. The wounded received the necessary medical assistance.

Night Attack on Kharkiv Region: Eight People Injured, Including a Child

As a result of the enemy attack on the Kharkiv region on the night of May 28, eight people were injured, including a child. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleg Synegubov, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, in the village of Vasyshcheve, Kharkiv district, Bezlyudivska territorial community, as a result of the shelling, 51-year-old, 43-year-old and 59-year-old men were injured.

And also a 4-year-old girl who had an acute reaction to stress

- said Synegubov.

Also, according to his information, in the village of Eskhar, Chuguevsky district, Novopokrovskaya territorial community, as a result of the shelling, 63-year-old and 80-year-old men, and 63-year-old and 71-year-old women were injured.

"All necessary medical assistance is provided to the wounded", - added the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

Let us remind you

Explosions were heard in Kharkiv on the night of May 28. Later, the mayor Igor Terekhov reported that the sounds of explosions were heard from the suburbs and called on citizens to stay in shelters.

A scheduled bus was shelled in Kharkiv: what is known26.05.25, 23:32 • 29688 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Oleh Syniehubov
Kharkiv Oblast
Ukraine
Kharkiv
