A scheduled bus was shelled in Kharkiv: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
In the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv, unknown persons in a car fired at a scheduled bus, probably with pneumatic weapons. As a result of the incident, the vehicle's windows were damaged.
In Kharkiv, unknown persons fired at a scheduled bus. This is reported by UNN with reference to a message from the regional police.
Details
It is noted that on May 26, at about 18:20, the Kharkiv District Police Department No. 1 received a message from the "102" service about an incident in the Kyiv district of the city.
According to the report, on Akademika Barabashova Street, unknown persons in a car fired, presumably, from pneumatic weapons at a scheduled bus. As a result of the incident, the glass of the vehicle was damaged. No one has sought medical help at this time
It is indicated that an investigative team is working at the scene. Law enforcement officers are establishing all the circumstances of the incident and questioning witnesses.
Let us remind you
On May 17, at about 06:00, on the way out of the city of Bilopillia, Sumy district, the enemy attacked a scheduled minibus with a drone. As a result of the attack by the occupiers, 9 people died.
