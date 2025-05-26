A scheduled bus was shelled in Kharkiv: what is known

In Kharkiv, unknown persons fired at a scheduled bus. This is reported by UNN with reference to a message from the regional police.

Details

It is noted that on May 26, at about 18:20, the Kharkiv District Police Department No. 1 received a message from the "102" service about an incident in the Kyiv district of the city.

According to the report, on Akademika Barabashova Street, unknown persons in a car fired, presumably, from pneumatic weapons at a scheduled bus. As a result of the incident, the glass of the vehicle was damaged. No one has sought medical help at this time - the police reported.

It is indicated that an investigative team is working at the scene. Law enforcement officers are establishing all the circumstances of the incident and questioning witnesses.

Let us remind you

On May 17, at about 06:00, on the way out of the city of Bilopillia, Sumy district, the enemy attacked a scheduled minibus with a drone. As a result of the attack by the occupiers, 9 people died.

