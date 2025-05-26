A scheduled bus was shelled in Kharkiv: what is known

$41.510.01
russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"
Exclusive
May 26, 02:22 PM • 24662 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
May 26, 01:26 PM • 70662 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Exclusive
May 26, 11:58 AM • 68482 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
May 26, 09:30 AM • 86882 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
May 26, 08:54 AM • 100767 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM • 81074 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
May 26, 06:37 AM • 83990 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Exclusive
May 26, 06:19 AM • 85119 views

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

May 25, 03:04 PM • 80614 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 09:34 AM • 85424 views

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

Restrictions on the range of Western weapons for strikes on Russia have been lifted - Merz

May 26, 01:04 PM • 54872 views

"Even one careless word could turn into a threat": 17-year-old Ukrainian rescued from occupation

May 26, 02:28 PM • 10573 views

Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift compete for the main awards of the American Music Awards 2025 - Media

03:51 PM • 46295 views

A Swan's Tale: How Feathered Travelers Stopped Traffic on the Highway

04:12 PM • 20986 views

Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

04:32 PM • 48203 views
Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

04:32 PM • 48379 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 442454 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 477838 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 428291 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 518339 views
A Swan's Tale: How Feathered Travelers Stopped Traffic on the Highway

04:12 PM • 21113 views

Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift compete for the main awards of the American Music Awards 2025 - Media

03:51 PM • 46429 views

Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

May 25, 10:11 AM • 174402 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM • 279180 views

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 111853 views
A scheduled bus was shelled in Kharkiv: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 852 views

In the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv, unknown persons in a car fired at a scheduled bus, probably with pneumatic weapons. As a result of the incident, the vehicle's windows were damaged.

A scheduled bus was shelled in Kharkiv: what is known

In Kharkiv, unknown persons fired at a scheduled bus. This is reported by UNN with reference to a message from the regional police.

Details

It is noted that on May 26, at about 18:20, the Kharkiv District Police Department No. 1 received a message from the "102" service about an incident in the Kyiv district of the city.

According to the report, on Akademika Barabashova Street, unknown persons in a car fired, presumably, from pneumatic weapons at a scheduled bus. As a result of the incident, the glass of the vehicle was damaged. No one has sought medical help at this time

- the police reported.

It is indicated that an investigative team is working at the scene. Law enforcement officers are establishing all the circumstances of the incident and questioning witnesses.

Let us remind you

On May 17, at about 06:00, on the way out of the city of Bilopillia, Sumy district, the enemy attacked a scheduled minibus with a drone. As a result of the attack by the occupiers, 9 people died.

International humanitarian law is not in effect: Lubinets commented on the Russian attack on a civilian bus in Sumy region18.05.25, 19:32 • 6349 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Crimes and emergencies
Kharkiv
