Night attack by the Russian Federation on Kyiv on November 14: over 200 victims contacted the police
Kyiv • UNN
Law enforcement officers recorded over 200 statements from victims after the Russian attack on Kyiv on November 14. Police are documenting the damage and providing assistance to citizens.
Law enforcement agencies continue to record the consequences of the Russian attack on Kyiv on November 14 – over 200 reports have been received from victims. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Police of Ukraine.
Details
Police officers ensure public order, document damage, receive applications, and provide psychological assistance to citizens.
Work to eliminate the consequences of the attack is also ongoing.
Recall
As a result of the enemy attack on November 14 in Kyiv, six people died - the bodies of the victims of the Russian strike continue to be found under the rubble. Five people were also injured, and 17 were rescued.
UNN also reported that due to the enemy shelling in Kyiv, a number of gas-supplied buildings in several districts were damaged. Gas distribution to 10 apartment buildings was temporarily stopped.