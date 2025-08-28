Night attack by the Russian Federation on Kyiv claimed the lives of 10 people, 48 already injured - KMVA

In Kyiv, as a result of a massive attack by the Russian Federation on the night of August 28, 10 people are already known to have died, and 48 have been injured, Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, reported on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

The number of injured increased to 48. Of these, 10 died. - Tkachenko wrote.

As reported by the State Emergency Service, the aftermath of the shelling is being eliminated at all locations. Numerous fires and destructions of residential high-rise buildings, private houses, a kindergarten, a post office, a university, office and administrative buildings, garages, and warehouses occurred. Rescuers and all city services are working.