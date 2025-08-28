$41.400.03
48.270.21
ukenru
06:36 AM • 812 views
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles were neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
04:08 AM • 12184 views
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
August 27, 05:11 PM • 48516 views
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
August 27, 04:10 PM • 31517 views
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
Exclusive
August 27, 03:38 PM • 55575 views
"We invite a Russian agent to our home": military observer on the scandalous decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8 helicopters
August 27, 12:47 PM • 143892 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
August 27, 12:29 PM • 85692 views
In Ukraine, men up to and including 22 years old are allowed to travel abroad - government decree
August 27, 12:09 PM • 53000 views
Ukraine prepares for autumn COVID-19 surge: does the Ministry of Health predict a lockdown
August 27, 11:13 AM • 65830 views
In Kharkiv region, Russia has no success in advancing deep into Ukraine - Demchenko
Exclusive
August 27, 11:12 AM • 51912 views
Expert on Magamedrasulov's case: activists' statements cannot be contrasted with the investigation, which is proceeding within the framework of the procedural code
Laws on Defence City sent to the President for signature: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
Exclusive
August 26, 05:12 PM • 99854 views
Night attack by the Russian Federation on Kyiv claimed the lives of 10 people, 48 already injured - KMVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 326 views

In Kyiv, as a result of a massive attack, the number of injured has increased. Currently, 48 people are known to be injured, 10 dead.

Night attack by the Russian Federation on Kyiv claimed the lives of 10 people, 48 already injured - KMVA

In Kyiv, as a result of a massive attack by the Russian Federation on the night of August 28, 10 people are already known to have died, and 48 have been injured, Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, reported on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

The number of injured increased to 48. Of these, 10 died.

- Tkachenko wrote.

As reported by the State Emergency Service, the aftermath of the shelling is being eliminated at all locations. Numerous fires and destructions of residential high-rise buildings, private houses, a kindergarten, a post office, a university, office and administrative buildings, garages, and warehouses occurred. Rescuers and all city services are working.

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineKyiv
Kyiv