Next negotiations between Ukraine, the US, and Russia may not take place in Geneva - Russian media

The next negotiations between Ukraine, the US, and Russia may not take place in Geneva. This is reported by Russian media with reference to sources, UNN reports.

Earlier, Russian media reported that the trilateral meeting - Ukraine, the US, and Russia - was postponed to early March.

In addition, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with US President Donald Trump. The parties discussed issues that our representatives will work on tomorrow in Geneva at a bilateral meeting, as well as preparations for the next meeting of negotiating teams in full composition in a trilateral format in early March.

As reported by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Thursday, February 26, the head of the Ukrainian negotiating delegation Rustem Umerov will meet with the American side and discuss three relevant cases for Ukraine, the parties will prepare for a trilateral meeting, which is expected in early March with the participation of Russia.