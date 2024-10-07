ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 40463 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 100659 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 162652 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 135515 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141735 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138381 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 180038 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111995 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171012 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104705 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

New Zealand Navy ship sinks off the coast of Samoa

New Zealand Navy ship sinks off the coast of Samoa

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18531 views

The specialized ship Manawanui of the Royal Navy of New Zealand ran aground and sank off the island of Upolu. 75 crew members and passengers were evacuated, the causes of the incident are under investigation.

On October 5, a specialized diving and hydrographic vessel Manawanui of the Royal New Zealand Navy ran aground and later sank in the Pacific Ocean near the island of Upolu (Samoa). This was reported by the New Zealand Navy, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that during a hydrographic survey at a distance of one nautical mile (1852 meters) from the shore, the Manawanui ran aground for an unknown reason, and in the morning the ship tilted and smoke came out of it. Two hours later, the Manawanui capsized and ended up underwater.

Even before the ship sank, the evacuation of 75 crew and passengers began. P-8A Poseidon aircraft of the Royal New Zealand Air Force, which were in the vicinity of the vessel, arrived to help, and a P-8A Poseidon aircraft of the Royal New Zealand Air Force was also deployed.

A release from the New Zealand military stated that this was the third deployment of the Manawanui in 2024 in the Southwest Pacific. The vessel left Devonport, New Zealand, on September 28 and was due to return on November 1.

New Zealand triples entry tax for tourists03.09.24, 17:54 • 16205 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World

