New Zealand Navy ship sinks off the coast of Samoa

On October 5, a specialized diving and hydrographic vessel Manawanui of the Royal New Zealand Navy ran aground and later sank in the Pacific Ocean near the island of Upolu (Samoa). This was reported by the New Zealand Navy, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that during a hydrographic survey at a distance of one nautical mile (1852 meters) from the shore, the Manawanui ran aground for an unknown reason, and in the morning the ship tilted and smoke came out of it. Two hours later, the Manawanui capsized and ended up underwater.

Even before the ship sank, the evacuation of 75 crew and passengers began. P-8A Poseidon aircraft of the Royal New Zealand Air Force, which were in the vicinity of the vessel, arrived to help, and a P-8A Poseidon aircraft of the Royal New Zealand Air Force was also deployed.

A release from the New Zealand military stated that this was the third deployment of the Manawanui in 2024 in the Southwest Pacific. The vessel left Devonport, New Zealand, on September 28 and was due to return on November 1.

