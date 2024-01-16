A member of the New Zealand parliament resigned after being accused of shoplifting.

This was reported by the BBC, UNNwrote.

Details

Gholriz Ghahraman, a former UN human rights lawyer, became the first refugee from Iran to be sworn in by the New Zealand government. She fled Iran as a child with her family, who were granted political asylum in New Zealand.

Today, however, she resigned after surveillance footage emerged showing her allegedly taking a designer handbag from an Oakland boutique.

The MP said that her actions were related to her psychological state, but in any case "do not meet" the high standards of behavior that the public expects from elected representatives.

I cannot explain this behavior because it is not rational in any way, and after a medical examination I realized that I am not okay - said Gholris Ghahraman.

Le Pen's party is sued over its ties to Russia