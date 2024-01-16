The French Radical Left Party has filed a lawsuit against Marine Le Pen's right-wing populist National Rally, accusing it of corruption and spreading Russian propaganda to "sow chaos in France and across Europe." This is reported by the AFP agency, UNN reports .

As Guillaume Lacroix, leader of the Radical Left Party (PRG), explained, a number of journalistic investigations suggest that the National Rally and its leaders, including Marine Le Pen, are "guilty of several crimes and offenses," such as "espionage for a foreign power," "providing information to a foreign power," and "corruption and breach of trust.

It is noted that the PRG, in particular, refers to Article 40 of the French Code of Criminal Procedure, according to which "any public authority, official or civil servant who, in the performance of his or her duties, becomes aware of a crime or misdemeanor, must immediately notify the public prosecutor".

At least since 2014, the year the National Front political party received its first loan from an entity close to President Putin, the party and its leaders have been corrupted to spread Russian propaganda aimed at spreading chaos in France and Europe, - PRG says in its complaint.

The Radical Left Party added that these facts, "which undermine both national security and the protection of democratic institutions," have not yet been the subject of any prosecution, "although the state authorities have repeatedly pointed out that the actions of the National Union are directly linked to the Kremlin.

