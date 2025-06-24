New weight loss drug helped patients lose up to 20% of weight - study

The new monthly weight loss drug MariTide has shown high efficacy in combating obesity – up to 20% body weight loss per year. This is reported by UNN with reference to Independent.

Details

As noted, MariTide is a GLP-1-based drug (glucagon-like peptide-1, a hormone that reduces appetite, slows stomach emptying, and helps control blood sugar levels) developed by the pharmaceutical company Amgen. Its peculiarity is the presence of monoclonal antibodies, which allow the substance to remain in the body longer.

The study data, published in The New England Journal of Medicine, covered about 600 people, including participants with obesity and type 2 diabetes, as well as patients with obesity only.

Among those who had only obesity and took MariTide, the average weight loss after 52 weeks reached 20%. Participants without treatment lost an average of only 2.6% of their weight.

Patients who had both diabetes and obesity lost up to 17% of their weight, while without the drug, they lost only 1.4%.

For comparison, according to the Columbia University Department of Surgery, Ozempic and similar weekly GLP-1 drugs allow for a weight loss of 15 to 20%. MariTide stands out favorably because it is administered only once a month.

It's always easier for patients to take something only once a month. Many patients we see in endocrinology are diabetic, so they take multiple insulin injections a day. So every last injection matters, even if it's three fewer injections a month – explained Michelle Ponder, Assistant Professor of Medicine at Duke University School of Medicine in North Carolina.

NBC News journalist Berkeley Lovelace Jr., who covered the study results, emphasized that MariTide's side effects were similar to those of other GLP-1 drugs. In particular, researchers indicate that gastrointestinal disturbances are "common."

Reference

GLP-1 class drugs, which include Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro, have become popular in obesity therapy. They mimic a hormone that affects appetite and are usually administered weekly.

Weight loss drugs halve the risk of cancer – research