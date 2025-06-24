New weight loss drug helped patients lose up to 20% of weight - study

$41.830.15
48.200.34
ukenru
<p>The Public Health Center reported whether a new COVID-19 strain has been detected in Ukraine</p>
Exclusive
06:40 AM • 10002 views
<p>The Public Health Center reported whether a new COVID-19 strain has been detected in Ukraine</p>
05:38 AM • 30276 views
Trump announced the ceasefire between Israel and Iran came into effect
Exclusive
05:31 AM • 28631 views
What to expect from the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague
June 23, 05:50 PM • 44027 views
Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
June 23, 04:46 PM • 168553 views
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal
Exclusive
June 23, 02:03 PM • 116282 views
Chernyshov stated that he had received a notice of suspicion (video)
Exclusive
June 23, 12:57 PM • 183555 views
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
June 23, 12:56 PM • 89419 views
The SBU revealed details of the preparation of two assassination attempts on Zelenskyy: one was planned on the territory of the OP, and the other - at Rzeszów Airport
June 23, 12:19 PM • 174160 views
NATO prepares for historic summit: where it will take place, agenda and security measures
Exclusive
June 23, 08:45 AM • 70215 views
Patients have not yet seen lower drug prices; reforms are just beginning – Director of the Patients of Ukraine Charitable Foundation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
2m/s
64%
743mm
Popular news
Night attack on Sumy region: three people killed, including a childJune 24, 01:14 AM • 24470 views
Ukraine condemned Iran's missile strike on Qatar, pointing to Tehran's ties with Russia02:25 AM • 41511 views
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms: forecasters give June 24 forecast03:59 AM • 34144 views
Almost a quarter of a million euros and dollars were tried to be smuggled out of Ukraine in a car trunk: stopped at the EU border06:16 AM • 16109 views
Amazon founder Bezos celebrates wedding in Venice despite outrage from citizens06:28 AM • 10279 views
Publications
Refreshing summer classics: delicious cold soup recipes for hot daysJune 23, 07:05 PM • 32618 views
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandalJune 23, 04:46 PM • 168521 views
Coincidence or conspiracy? Tymoshenko's party blocked the signing of the ARMA reform billJune 23, 01:36 PM • 135819 views
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
Exclusive
June 23, 12:57 PM • 183545 views
NATO prepares for historic summit: where it will take place, agenda and security measuresJune 23, 12:19 PM • 174147 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Keir Starmer
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Qatar
Iraq
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne RamsayJune 23, 02:13 PM • 64497 views
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 145351 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free timeJune 21, 06:14 PM • 269433 views
Armani to miss Milan Fashion Week for the first time after hospital stayJune 21, 11:41 AM • 138532 views
The last BTS member, Suga, completed military service amid expectations of a reunionJune 21, 07:34 AM • 137050 views
Actual
The Times
Shahed-136
S-400 missile system
Truth Social
Tomahawk (missile family)

New weight loss drug helped patients lose up to 20% of weight - study

Kyiv • UNN

 • 360 views

Amgen's new drug MariTide has shown high efficacy in weight loss, achieving up to 20% body mass reduction in a year. Its uniqueness lies in monthly administration, which favorably distinguishes it from analogues requiring weekly injections.

New weight loss drug helped patients lose up to 20% of weight - study

The new monthly weight loss drug MariTide has shown high efficacy in combating obesity – up to 20% body weight loss per year. This is reported by UNN with reference to Independent.

Details

As noted, MariTide is a GLP-1-based drug (glucagon-like peptide-1, a hormone that reduces appetite, slows stomach emptying, and helps control blood sugar levels) developed by the pharmaceutical company Amgen. Its peculiarity is the presence of monoclonal antibodies, which allow the substance to remain in the body longer.

The study data, published in The New England Journal of Medicine, covered about 600 people, including participants with obesity and type 2 diabetes, as well as patients with obesity only.

Among those who had only obesity and took MariTide, the average weight loss after 52 weeks reached 20%. Participants without treatment lost an average of only 2.6% of their weight.

Patients who had both diabetes and obesity lost up to 17% of their weight, while without the drug, they lost only 1.4%.

For comparison, according to the Columbia University Department of Surgery, Ozempic and similar weekly GLP-1 drugs allow for a weight loss of 15 to 20%. MariTide stands out favorably because it is administered only once a month.

It's always easier for patients to take something only once a month. Many patients we see in endocrinology are diabetic, so they take multiple insulin injections a day. So every last injection matters, even if it's three fewer injections a month

 – explained Michelle Ponder, Assistant Professor of Medicine at Duke University School of Medicine in North Carolina.

NBC News journalist Berkeley Lovelace Jr., who covered the study results, emphasized that MariTide's side effects were similar to those of other GLP-1 drugs. In particular, researchers indicate that gastrointestinal disturbances are "common."

Reference

GLP-1 class drugs, which include Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro, have become popular in obesity therapy. They mimic a hormone that affects appetite and are usually administered weekly.

Weight loss drugs halve the risk of cancer – research12.05.25, 10:59 • 3556 views

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

HealthNews of the World
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9