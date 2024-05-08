A section of the main water supply system was launched in Dnipropetrovs'k region

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 76554 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106140 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149056 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153196 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249758 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173967 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165234 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148301 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225579 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113047 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 32008 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 41291 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 35482 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 59851 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 53880 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249758 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225579 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211733 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237488 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224319 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 76582 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 53891 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 59864 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112798 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113703 views
A section of the main water supply system was launched in Dnipropetrovs'k region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 88045 views

The second line of the Ingulets - Pivdenne Reservoir water pipeline was put into operation in Dnipropetrovs'k region, providing residents of Kryvyi Rih with a stable water supply of 220,000 cubic meters per day.

The second line of the Ingulets - Pivdenne Reservoir water pipeline was launched in Dnipropetrovs'k region. The water pipeline will provide residents of Kryvyi Rih with a stable water supply in sufficient volume - 220 thousand cubic meters of water per day. This was reported by the Ministry of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

"After the Russians blew up the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, 1.5 million people in four regions of Ukraine were left without a stable water supply. From the very first hours, the Ministry of Recovery joined the relief effort, and on the third day after the tragedy, preparations for the construction of a new water pipeline began. Today, the project is almost complete, and in the near future all residents of the affected areas will be provided with water," said the Vice Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine

Minister of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov.

The main water supply project consists of three sections with a total length of 155 kilometers (including 10 km of open canal). The total length of all pipes is about 350 kilometers. Currently, the readiness of all three sections of the water supply system is 93%.

The work plan includes the launch of two more water supply lines and landscaping works. Construction workers, consulting engineers and representatives of independent technical supervision are working at each site.

Separately, a comprehensive technical audit of the project documentation for the construction of all three sections of the water pipeline was conducted with the assistance of USAID_Interact.

After the construction is completed, the water pipeline will be able to supply 550,000 cubic meters of water per day, which is enough to finally solve the water supply problem in the affected area. The project is being coordinated by the Recovery Agency.

Water supply for towns affected by the Kakhovka HPP explosion is almost 90% complete08.12.23, 19:53 • 39856 views

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWar
ukraineUkraine
kryvyi-rihKryvyi Rih

