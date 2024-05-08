A section of the main water supply system was launched in Dnipropetrovs'k region

The second line of the Ingulets - Pivdenne Reservoir water pipeline was launched in Dnipropetrovs'k region. The water pipeline will provide residents of Kryvyi Rih with a stable water supply in sufficient volume - 220 thousand cubic meters of water per day. This was reported by the Ministry of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

"After the Russians blew up the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, 1.5 million people in four regions of Ukraine were left without a stable water supply. From the very first hours, the Ministry of Recovery joined the relief effort, and on the third day after the tragedy, preparations for the construction of a new water pipeline began. Today, the project is almost complete, and in the near future all residents of the affected areas will be provided with water," said the Vice Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine Minister of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov.

The main water supply project consists of three sections with a total length of 155 kilometers (including 10 km of open canal). The total length of all pipes is about 350 kilometers. Currently, the readiness of all three sections of the water supply system is 93%.

The work plan includes the launch of two more water supply lines and landscaping works. Construction workers, consulting engineers and representatives of independent technical supervision are working at each site.

Separately, a comprehensive technical audit of the project documentation for the construction of all three sections of the water pipeline was conducted with the assistance of USAID_Interact.

After the construction is completed, the water pipeline will be able to supply 550,000 cubic meters of water per day, which is enough to finally solve the water supply problem in the affected area. The project is being coordinated by the Recovery Agency.

Water supply for towns affected by the Kakhovka HPP explosion is almost 90% complete