New victims of shelling in Kherson region: two killed, four wounded

An investigation into war crimes related to the shelling that caused the deaths and injuries of civilians continues in the Kherson region. This is reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Details

According to preliminary data, on January 7, 2025, the enemy military shelled the region's settlements with artillery and drones. As of the evening, two people were confirmed dead and four more civilians injured.

In the morning, a 62-year-old man was killed in a drone attack in Naddnipryanske. In Bilozerka, near the cemetery, the body of a 48-year-old woman was found, who, according to preliminary data, was the victim of an attack on January 5.

During the day, residents of Beryslav, Kherson and Stanislav were also shelled. In total, at least 16 civilian objects were damaged, including residential buildings and cars.

Investigative authorities are collecting evidence to bring the perpetrators to justice in accordance with international standards.

