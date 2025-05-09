$41.510.07
How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary
03:09 PM • 11791 views

In Indian-controlled Kashmir, a new series of explosions and a blackout

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4 views

Explosions are heard in Jammu, Kashmir, likely drone attacks are taking place. Indian air defense intercepted drones, a Pakistan Air Force aircraft was shot down, but there is no official confirmation.

In Indian-controlled Kashmir, a new series of explosions and a blackout

A series of explosions occurred in the city of Jammu in Indian Kashmir. Eyewitnesses speak of a drone attack. A number of settlements have been de-energized again. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Times of India and ANI.

Details

Against the background of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, explosions were heard on Friday near the line of control in the Poonch and Rajouri districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Eyewitnesses are spreading videos of a drone attack from Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir region, on social networks. The city is de-energized, air raid sirens are sounding. The evacuation of the civilian population announced at night continues.

It is reported that Indian anti-aircraft defense intercepted Pakistani drones during the blackout.

Several sources told ANI that a Pakistani Air Force aircraft was shot down by Indian air defense systems in the Pathankot sector of Punjab state. However, there is no official confirmation from the government yet.

According to sources in the defense sector, the Indian army also shot down two Pakistani drones in the Naushera sector in Jammu and Kashmir. The drones were intercepted during heavy artillery fire between Indian and Pakistani forces.

Supplement

The escalation in the region occurred against the background of a wider escalation along India's western front, where Pakistani troops carried out numerous airspace violations and drone attacks on the night of May 7-8. They were aimed at Indian military infrastructure, which indicates a significant escalation of cross-border hostilities.

India has launched Operation Sindor, during which its armed forces launched missile strikes on nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistani-occupied territories of Jammu and Kashmir.

Let us remind

The day before, Pakistan attacked military bases in the Jammu and Kashmir region. India neutralized missile strikes and drone attacks on bases in Kashmir and Punjab.

Earlier, between India and Pakistan there was a large-scale air battle, in which 125 fighters took part. Pakistan claimed to have shot down 5 Indian planes.  

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

News of the World
India
Pakistan
