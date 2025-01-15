New season of the IBU Biathlon Cup: Ukraine wins first medal

Ukrainian Anastasia Merkushyn won a bronze medal in the short individual race at the IBU Cup in Brezno-Osrbl (Slovakia), UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

On the podium, the athletes were positioned as follows:

1. Caroline Erdahl (0+0+1+0) 38:00.2.

2. Woldia Galmas Polen (0+0+0+1) +9.9.

3. Anastasia Merkushyna (0+0+0+0) +48.4.

Ukrainian biathlete twice raised the flag at the World Cup ceremony in Oberhof