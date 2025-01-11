Ukrainian biathlete twice raised the flag at the World Cup ceremony in Oberhof

The Ukrainian flag appears twice at the Biathlon World Cup ceremony in Oberhof. This is reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

At the Biathlon World Cup in Oberhof, Germany, Ukrainian athlete Dmytro Pidruchnyi has twice in a row participated in the flower ceremony, demonstrating the flag of Ukraine on the international stage.

In the men's sprint race, Pidruchnyi finished fourth, securing a place among the best. During the flower ceremony, he unfurled the flag of Ukraine, which was supported by the Norwegian athletes who also participated in the competition.

The next day, Dmytro took sixth place in the pursuit race, and again went up to the ceremony. This time, the symbol of Ukraine was held by all the participants of the award ceremony, including not only the Norwegian medalists, but also French athletes who completed the lineup of the best.

Russian biathlete Ustyugov was stripped of his gold and bronze medals at the Vancouver Olympics