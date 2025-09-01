New schemes of officials with millions in losses exposed in Sumy region: former mayor of Sumy among the suspects

$41.320.06
06:36 PM • 5114 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideo
03:53 PM • 12806 views
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 23315 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Exclusive
September 1, 11:39 AM • 30469 views
Without the restoration of tax benefits, Ukrainian aviation may lose the experience gained over decades and the chance for future recovery.
Exclusive
September 1, 09:15 AM • 171503 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced
September 1, 08:38 AM • 100198 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: suspect notified of suspicion
Exclusive
September 1, 07:50 AM • 180423 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
September 1, 06:45 AM • 187736 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac signPhoto
September 1, 05:46 AM • 159330 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion
September 1, 05:39 AM • 128270 views
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1Photo
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 23307 views
For true gourmets: top recipes for making homemade mayonnaisePhotoSeptember 1, 09:46 AM • 67189 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
September 1, 07:50 AM • 180396 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac signPhoto
Exclusive
September 1, 06:45 AM • 187710 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasionSeptember 1, 05:46 AM • 159316 views
New schemes of officials with millions in losses exposed in Sumy region: former mayor of Sumy among the suspects

Kyiv • UNN

 • 318 views

The exposure of illegal schemes by officials and entrepreneurs continues in Sumy region. In the second phase, 7 individuals were exposed, causing almost UAH 36 million in damages.

New schemes of officials with millions in losses exposed in Sumy region: former mayor of Sumy among the suspects

In Sumy region, systemic work continues to expose illegal schemes from which officials and dishonest entrepreneurs profit – 7 suspects, UAH 36 million in damages, UNN reports with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

In August, during the first stage of exposure, 18 people received suspicions. Damages – UAH 19.4 million. Unpaid taxes – UAH 15.7 million. Unlawful benefit – UAH 40 thousand. Today, 01.09.25, is the second stage. 7 people received suspicions. Damages – almost UAH 36 million.

- the report says.

Details

According to the PGO, the list of suspects includes the former Sumy city mayor, the former director of the Sumy City Infrastructure Department, officials of state and communal institutions, and business entities.

Former Sumy city mayor – official negligence that led to the non-receipt of rent for the use of property acquired with funds from the investment program. Damages almost UAH 1.8 million.

Embezzlement of funds for shelters and food for children in Kyiv region: Kravchenko reported 42 more suspicions against officials29.08.25, 10:15 • 3277 views

Former director of the Sumy City Infrastructure Department of the Sumy City Council – improper performance of official duties when signing additional agreements for electricity supply. Damages of UAH 5.2 million.

The director of a private enterprise embezzled budget funds during the construction of a solid waste landfill for almost UAH 25 million.

The director of a communal enterprise established illegal sand mining for the amount of UAH 2.2 million.

Embezzlement of state funds, abuse of power, and official negligence: Kravchenko announced 39 more suspicions for Khmelnytskyi region officials22.08.25, 13:10 • 3495 views

The director of a Limited Liability Company (contractor) embezzled budget funds during the major repair of an educational institution. Damages – UAH 833 thousand.

Chief engineer of a joint-stock company – improper performance of official duties led to land pollution and damages amounting to UAH 706 thousand;

Technical supervision engineer – improperly performed official duties during the repair of a bridge crossing, which led to overpricing by UAH 231 thousand.

Additionally

The actions of the suspects are qualified under Part 3, 4, 5 of Art. 191, Part 2 of Art. 364, Part 2 of Art. 366, Part 2 of Art. 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Motions have been prepared for the election of preventive measures for the suspects and their suspension from their positions, summarized the Prosecutor General's Office.

Embezzlement in procurement, official negligence, and misappropriation of public funds: officials in Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhia caused damages of UAH 375 million - Kravchenko19.08.25, 19:51 • 5301 view

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
Electricity
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Sumy