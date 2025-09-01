New schemes of officials with millions in losses exposed in Sumy region: former mayor of Sumy among the suspects
The exposure of illegal schemes by officials and entrepreneurs continues in Sumy region. In the second phase, 7 individuals were exposed, causing almost UAH 36 million in damages.
In Sumy region, systemic work continues to expose illegal schemes from which officials and dishonest entrepreneurs profit – 7 suspects, UAH 36 million in damages, UNN reports with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.
In August, during the first stage of exposure, 18 people received suspicions. Damages – UAH 19.4 million. Unpaid taxes – UAH 15.7 million. Unlawful benefit – UAH 40 thousand. Today, 01.09.25, is the second stage. 7 people received suspicions. Damages – almost UAH 36 million.
Details
According to the PGO, the list of suspects includes the former Sumy city mayor, the former director of the Sumy City Infrastructure Department, officials of state and communal institutions, and business entities.
Former Sumy city mayor – official negligence that led to the non-receipt of rent for the use of property acquired with funds from the investment program. Damages almost UAH 1.8 million.
Former director of the Sumy City Infrastructure Department of the Sumy City Council – improper performance of official duties when signing additional agreements for electricity supply. Damages of UAH 5.2 million.
The director of a private enterprise embezzled budget funds during the construction of a solid waste landfill for almost UAH 25 million.
The director of a communal enterprise established illegal sand mining for the amount of UAH 2.2 million.
The director of a Limited Liability Company (contractor) embezzled budget funds during the major repair of an educational institution. Damages – UAH 833 thousand.
Chief engineer of a joint-stock company – improper performance of official duties led to land pollution and damages amounting to UAH 706 thousand;
Technical supervision engineer – improperly performed official duties during the repair of a bridge crossing, which led to overpricing by UAH 231 thousand.
Additionally
The actions of the suspects are qualified under Part 3, 4, 5 of Art. 191, Part 2 of Art. 364, Part 2 of Art. 366, Part 2 of Art. 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
Motions have been prepared for the election of preventive measures for the suspects and their suspension from their positions, summarized the Prosecutor General's Office.
