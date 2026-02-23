New sanctions, restrictions on diplomats, and a ban on military entry – the EU increases pressure on Russia

The European Union has adopted additional restrictive measures against Russia due to massive human rights violations, and is also tightening control over Russian citizens' access to the EU territory. This was stated by the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, as reported by UNN.

According to her, the EU continues its sanctions policy in response to repression and crimes within Russia.

Today, we have imposed sanctions against new individuals for massive human rights violations in Russia — said Kallas.

Separately, she announced the decision to limit the size of Russia's diplomatic presence in the European Union.

It was also decided to limit the maximum number of the Russian mission to the European Union to 40 people. We will not tolerate abuse of diplomatic powers — she emphasized.

Kallas added that the European Commission, together with the diplomatic service, is working on additional restrictions on the entry of Russian citizens into the Schengen area.

Together with the European Commission, we are working to prevent potentially hundreds of thousands of former Russian military personnel from entering the Schengen area. We do not want war criminals and saboteurs to move freely on our streets — she stated.

The EU emphasizes that these measures are part of a broader strategy to deter Russian aggression and protect the security of European states.

