EU failed to agree on 20th package of sanctions against Russia – Kallas
03:29 PM • 5606 views
Telegram in question - should the messenger be blocked and will it reduce the risk of terrorist attacks in Ukraine
02:58 PM • 6618 views
Why do temples hurt and how to get rid of it
02:29 PM • 10055 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv: suspect remanded in custody for 60 days without bail
01:20 PM • 35609 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
01:02 PM • 41922 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
12:02 PM • 26532 views
European Commission: Russia destroyed "Druzhba", decision on repair terms rests with Ukraine
10:58 AM • 32050 views
The only large-caliber ammunition manufacturer in Ukraine stopped operations after searches. The Prosecutor General's Office reacted
February 23, 10:23 AM • 31695 views
Comprehensive mobilization reform underway, 90% of deferrals processed through "Reserve+" - Fedorov
February 23, 10:16 AM • 25773 views
General Staff confirms hit on Russian Black Sea Fleet missile unit armed with Bastion in Crimea
The Diplomat

New sanctions, restrictions on diplomats, and a ban on military entry – the EU increases pressure on Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 146 views

Kallas added that the European Commission, together with the diplomatic service, is working on additional restrictions on the entry of Russian citizens into the Schengen area.

New sanctions, restrictions on diplomats, and a ban on military entry – the EU increases pressure on Russia

The European Union has adopted additional restrictive measures against Russia due to massive human rights violations, and is also tightening control over Russian citizens' access to the EU territory. This was stated by the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, as reported by UNN.

According to her, the EU continues its sanctions policy in response to repression and crimes within Russia.

Today, we have imposed sanctions against new individuals for massive human rights violations in Russia 

— said Kallas.

Separately, she announced the decision to limit the size of Russia's diplomatic presence in the European Union.

It was also decided to limit the maximum number of the Russian mission to the European Union to 40 people. We will not tolerate abuse of diplomatic powers 

— she emphasized.

Kallas added that the European Commission, together with the diplomatic service, is working on additional restrictions on the entry of Russian citizens into the Schengen area.

Together with the European Commission, we are working to prevent potentially hundreds of thousands of former Russian military personnel from entering the Schengen area. We do not want war criminals and saboteurs to move freely on our streets 

— she stated.

The EU emphasizes that these measures are part of a broader strategy to deter Russian aggression and protect the security of European states.

Hungary threatens to block the EU's support package for Ukraine, including a €90 billion loan, due to disputes over energy supplies. This could leave Ursula von der Leyen and António Costa without EU decisions for Ukraine during the visit on the anniversary of the war.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

Politics