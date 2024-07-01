New Japanese rocket H3 launches satellite into orbit

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 46918 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 53019 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 76681 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 164629 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 211399 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 130924 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 360859 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 179914 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148659 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197456 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+18°
2.3m/s
44%
Popular news

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 27798 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 40148 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 47016 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 56141 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 40228 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 46918 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 41430 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 53019 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 57247 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 76681 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 2174 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 10873 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 32418 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 34418 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 47592 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

New Japanese rocket H3 launches satellite into orbit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 15482 views

Japan's new H3 rocket successfully launched the ALOS-4 Earth observation satellite into orbit, an important step toward turning the H3 into a commercial launch vehicle.

New Japanese rocket H3 launches satellite into orbit

On Monday, Japan launched its main H3 launch vehicle, successfully sending an Earth observation satellite into orbit. This was an important step towards achieving the goal of turning the H3 into a commercial launch vehicle and competing in the global market. Nikkei Asia writes about it, UNN reports. 

Details 

Japan's space agency, known as JAXA, launched a two-stage hydrogen rocket from the Tanegashima Cosmodrome, located about 1,000 kilometers northwest of Tokyo.

 The rocket launched a 3-ton radar satellite, Advanced Land Observing Satellite-4 or ALOS-4, into sun-synchronous orbit.

The ALOS-4 satellite was reportedly developed for $200 million to replace the outdated ALOS-2 radar satellite.

This is the second successful launch of H3, which we have been working on for 10 years

During the first flight on March 7, 2023, the second stage of the H3 failed to ignite, forcing JAXA to abandon the rocket and its payload, the ALOS-3 optical satellite worth 28 billion yen.

On February 17 this year, H3 made its first successful flight during its second launch.

Japan is expected to launch at least five missiles - three H3s and two H2As - by March next year. The H2A has been Japan's main launch vehicle since 2001 and is due to be decommissioned in 2024.

russian satellite disintegrates into 100 pieces near the International Space Station28.06.24, 06:53 • 22109 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the WorldTechnologies
Tokyo
Japan
Brent
$67.58
Bitcoin
$84,413.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$38.98
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,828.40