russian satellite disintegrates into 100 pieces near the International Space Station

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 59569 views

05:56 AM • 67142 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 89143 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 171760 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 217878 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 134507 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 363278 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180475 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148957 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197599 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

+18°
2.4m/s
43%
A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 33318 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 45932 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 52969 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 66411 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 50931 views
Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 2908 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 6776 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 12946 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 34288 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 36133 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

russian satellite disintegrates into 100 pieces near the International Space Station

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22109 views

A defunct russian satellite, RESURS-P1, broke up into more than 100 pieces near the International Space Station, forcing astronauts to seek shelter.

russian satellite disintegrates into 100 pieces near the International Space Station

The defunct russian satellite RESURS-P1 has disintegrated into more than 100 pieces in orbit, near the International Space Station. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The U.S. Space Agency reported that the defunct russian satellite RESURS-P1 broke up into more than 100 pieces in orbit.

This event occurred in dangerous proximity to the International Space Station (ISS), forcing the American astronauts on the ISS to take refuge in their spacecraft for about an hour.

The reasons for the breakup of the RESURS-P1 satellite are still unknown. the russian space agency ROSKOSMOS did not respond to a request for comment and did not publish information about the incident in its official sources.

The US Space Command is tracking the swarm of debris and said there is no immediate threat to other satellites.

Special Forces destroyed the Russian Tirada-2 orbital satellite suppression system08.01.24, 10:08 • 54714 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the WorldTechnologies
Reuters
United States
