russian satellite disintegrates into 100 pieces near the International Space Station

The defunct russian satellite RESURS-P1 has disintegrated into more than 100 pieces in orbit, near the International Space Station. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The U.S. Space Agency reported that the defunct russian satellite RESURS-P1 broke up into more than 100 pieces in orbit.

This event occurred in dangerous proximity to the International Space Station (ISS), forcing the American astronauts on the ISS to take refuge in their spacecraft for about an hour.

The reasons for the breakup of the RESURS-P1 satellite are still unknown. the russian space agency ROSKOSMOS did not respond to a request for comment and did not publish information about the incident in its official sources.

The US Space Command is tracking the swarm of debris and said there is no immediate threat to other satellites.

Special Forces destroyed the Russian Tirada-2 orbital satellite suppression system