Special Forces destroyed the Russian Tirada-2 orbital satellite suppression system

Ukrainian Special Forces soldiers destroyed the Russian Tirada-2 orbital satellite suppression system in the Donetsk sector. This was reported by UNN with reference to the official channel of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Operators of the 3rd separate regiment of the Special Forces during reconnaissance operations in the Donetsk sector discovered a Russian electronic warfare complex "TIRADA-2",

the statement said.

Details

It is noted that the complex is designed to disable communication satellites. The Russians completed its development in the fall of 2018, and in the spring of 2019, TIrada-2 was spotted in the occupied Luhansk region.

Having determined the coordinates of the enemy target, the SSO operators directed the fire of a missile unit of the Defense Forces at it. As a result of the precise fire, the electronic warfare system was completely destroyed, - the special forces reported.

