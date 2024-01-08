Special Forces destroyed the Russian Tirada-2 orbital satellite suppression system

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 103073 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 113427 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 143711 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 140255 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177645 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172184 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 284779 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178290 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167300 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148884 views

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 33272 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 36600 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 47164 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 66774 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

11:50 AM • 32940 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 103073 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 284779 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 252002 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 237085 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 262261 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 66774 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 143711 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107442 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107398 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123468 views
Special Forces destroyed the Russian Tirada-2 orbital satellite suppression system

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 54688 views

Ukrainian Special Forces destroyed a Russian jamming system "Tirada-2" in Donetsk region, which was intended to disable communication satellites.

Ukrainian Special Forces soldiers destroyed the Russian Tirada-2 orbital satellite suppression system in the Donetsk sector. This was reported by UNN with reference to the official channel of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Operators of the 3rd separate regiment of the Special Forces during reconnaissance operations in the Donetsk sector discovered a Russian electronic warfare complex "TIRADA-2",

the statement said.

Details

It is noted that the complex is designed to disable communication satellites. The Russians completed its development in the fall of 2018, and in the spring of 2019, TIrada-2 was spotted in the occupied Luhansk region.

Having determined the coordinates of the enemy target, the SSO operators directed the fire of a missile unit of the Defense Forces at it. As a result of the precise fire, the electronic warfare system was completely destroyed,

- the special forces reported.

"South" Defense Forces destroy enemy UAV control center07.01.24, 15:04 • 73320 views

Olga Rozgon

War

Contact us about advertising