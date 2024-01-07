"South" Defense Forces destroy enemy UAV control center

Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders destroyed an enemy UAV control center, a boat and a Strela-10 anti-aircraft missile system on the left bank of the Kherson region. The losses of the Russian invaders on the southern front were reported by the press service of the "South" operational command, UNN reports.

Details

The "South" JFO summarized the statistics of enemy losses in the direction under their control. Over the past day, we received confirmation that the enemy on the left bank has lost by one:

- 8 occupiers;

- 1 "Strela-10" anti-aircraft missile system;

- 12 guns;

- 1 tank;

- 3 APCS-80;

- 6 units of other armored vehicles;

- 1 Kasta-2E2 radar station;

- 2 video surveillance systems "Murom-M";

- 1 boat.

- UAV control center

It is noted that the Defense Forces continue to inflict fire damage on enemy locations, firing positions and rear.

