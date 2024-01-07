Border Guard UAVs strike at occupants near Kupyansk and Bakhmut

At the Kupyansk and Bakhmut directions, the military from the Offensive Guard are destroying the occupiers with the help of attack drones. The National Guard showed how the State Border Guard Service is practicing on Russian infantry, UNN reports.

Border guards' drones are working hard in all areas. - the State Border Guard Service said in a statement.

Details

In particular, two invaders were killed by Ukrainian border guards in the Kupiansk direction. The "Steel Frontier" reported on the successful operation to destroy enemy infantry in a video

The work of the border guards near Bakhmut was equally effective. As a result of the skillful work of attack drones operators, two occupants' positions were destroyed and enemy infantry was destroyed.