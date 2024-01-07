Border guards detect a large floating object moving along the Desna River from russia

Border guards in Chernihiv region have detected an unknown large-sized floating object moving along the Desna River from russia to Ukraine. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, UNN reports.

Details

A suspicious large-sized floating object came to the attention of Ukrainian border guards in Chernihiv region.

They followed it until it stopped near the shore on Ukrainian territory. It turned out to be a pontoon bridge, which until recently had served as a crossing point for the russians.

Currently, sappers have established that the found metal structure does not pose a threat.

