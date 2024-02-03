ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
New industrial park to be built in Kyiv region

New industrial park to be built in Kyiv region

Kyiv

 84212 views

A new industrial park will be built in the village of Rokytne, Bila Tserkva district, Kyiv region, creating about 650 jobs in the metallurgical, machine-building, food and other processing industries with a total investment of UAH 735 million over three years.

A new industrial park for 650 jobs in the processing industry will appear in Kyiv region. The government made the decision at a meeting on February 2, 2024, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that the register of industrial parks includes the Universal Industry industrial park, which is located in the village of Rokytne, Bila Tserkva district, Kyiv region.

According to the concept of the industrial park, about 650 jobs in the processing industry will be created on an area of 13.3 hectares.

Investors plan to set up production of metal building structures and finished metal products, machinery and equipment, food and other products. It is also expected that the new industrial park will be used for scientific and technical activities, as well as activities in the field of information and telecommunications.

The total investment in the industrial park over the next three years is expected to amount to about UAH 735 million.

Addendum Addendum

"Universal Industry became the second park to be included in the register of industrial parks in 2024 and the 75th in the list.

Government to finance a new industrial park in Zakarpattia worth UAH 5 billion12.01.24, 19:55 • 43334 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

