Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

New ground robot kamikaze ARK-1 created in Ukraine - Fedorov

New ground robot kamikaze ARK-1 created in Ukraine - Fedorov

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23349 views

Ukraine has developed the ARK-1, a compact and almost silent all-wheel-drive robot that can be used for logistics on the battlefield or to eliminate occupiers.

Ukraine has developed a special robot for the Defense Forces - ARK-1. It can be used both for logistics on the battlefield and for the elimination of the occupiers. This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, ARK-1 is a compact and almost silent all-wheel drive robot used by the military for various missions.

It can accelerate up to 45 kilometers per hour and can transport lightweight combat vehicles, medicines, and provisions to positions, or it can attack enemy vehicles and fortifications like a kamikaze

This year, the Ministry of Defense authorized 10 domestic robotic systems for use in the Armed Forces28.05.24, 18:04 • 20118 views

But the main thing is that the operator is safe at a distance of up to 20 km. The military is already actively using ARK-1 and planning missions with it

- Fedorov said. 

Addendum

The head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation noted that the robot was developed by members of the Brave1 initiative. According to him, this program helps to find innovative developments for the needs of the Armed Forces.

Fedorov emphasized that the cluster supports developers at all stages and encouraged them to join  to Brave1.

Recall

In May, the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted demonstration tests of robotic equipment designed for medical evacuation from the battlefield.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarTechnologies

