New ground robot kamikaze ARK-1 created in Ukraine - Fedorov

Ukraine has developed a special robot for the Defense Forces - ARK-1. It can be used both for logistics on the battlefield and for the elimination of the occupiers. This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, ARK-1 is a compact and almost silent all-wheel drive robot used by the military for various missions.

It can accelerate up to 45 kilometers per hour and can transport lightweight combat vehicles, medicines, and provisions to positions, or it can attack enemy vehicles and fortifications like a kamikaze

This year, the Ministry of Defense authorized 10 domestic robotic systems for use in the Armed Forces

But the main thing is that the operator is safe at a distance of up to 20 km. The military is already actively using ARK-1 and planning missions with it - Fedorov said.

Addendum

The head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation noted that the robot was developed by members of the Brave1 initiative. According to him, this program helps to find innovative developments for the needs of the Armed Forces.

Fedorov emphasized that the cluster supports developers at all stages and encouraged them to join to Brave1.

Recall

In May, the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted demonstration tests of robotic equipment designed for medical evacuation from the battlefield.