This year, the Ministry of Defense authorized 10 domestic robotic systems for use in the Armed Forces

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 46558 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 101459 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 144675 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 149227 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 244928 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173008 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164491 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148179 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222785 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113008 views

Popular news
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 80314 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 111034 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 40296 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 53195 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 90347 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 244928 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 222785 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 209113 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 235013 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221980 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 46558 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 27246 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 32171 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 111034 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112708 views
This year, the Ministry of Defense authorized 10 domestic robotic systems for use in the Armed Forces

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20122 views

Since the beginning of the year, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has adopted more than 10 domestically produced robotic systems for the Armed Forces. Some of the systems have already successfully passed combat tests and have been highly appreciated by Ukrainian defenders.

Since the beginning of the year , the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has codified and authorized more than 10 domestically produced robotic systems for use in the Armed Forces. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense.

Details

The ministry emphasizes that modern technologies, such as drones and ground robotic platforms, help minimize contact with the enemy and protect the lives of the military. Robotization enhances the combat capabilities of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Since the beginning of the year, the Ministry of Defense has codified and authorized more than 10 domestically produced robotic systems for use in the army. (...) Ground robotic platforms are used as weapon carriers and for firing from cover. Some of the systems have already successfully passed combat tests and received high praise from Ukrainian defenders

- the Defense Ministry said.

More than 1.8 thousand defense tech developments have already been registered on the Brave1 platform

Recall

Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said that Ukraine has tested more than 50 robotic ground platformsincluding kamikaze drones, sapper robots, and unmanned systems for delivering ammunition and evacuating wounded soldiers.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarTechnologies
mykhailo-fedorovMikhail Fedorov
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising