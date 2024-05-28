More than 1.8 thousand defense tech developments have already been registered on the Brave1 platform

More than 1800 defense tech developments have already been registered on the Brave1 defense cluster platform, of which more than 200 are ground robotic systems. This was reported to a journalist of UNN by the Brave1 defense cluster.

Brave1 reminded that more than 50 robotic systems have been tested at training grounds in conditions close to combat.

21 developments have already been codified in accordance with NATO standards and are ready for state contracting. These include combat modules, strike and reconnaissance robots, logistics systems, kamikazes, and mine-clearing systems. We already have more than 60 Ukrainian companies working in this area, which indicates the formation of a full-fledged market - said Brave1.

Addendum

In April 2023, Ukraine launched the innovative military cluster BRAVE1 to develop defense technologies.

The Brave1 project has become a defense technology ecosystem with more than 900 innovators, which has developed 1,600 projects in 12 areas, including UAVs, intelligence, robotics, and military medicine.

On May 1, UNN reported that the Brave1 defense cluster had already provided 186 grants to Ukrainian developers for a total of $3.2 million.